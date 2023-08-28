Tech 60 seconds: The secrets behind the Huawei Mate 60

Huawei recently introduced the compelling Huawei Nova 11 to the South African market which looking at the colour may win the colour of the year, but that is just our bias when it comes to the colour forest green. There’s speculation that the Nova 11 may be the precursor for the introduction of the latest Mate series device.

Back to the hidden secret or rumour rather.

Huawei is said to be working on the latest Huawei Mate 60 which may launch in the fourth quarter of the consumer group should things go according to plan.

Looking at Huawei’s history last year, we are aware that the tech giant introduced the Huawei Nova 10 a few months before launching the Huawei Mate 50 right into the festive season.

In an enchanting launch at the SunBet Aren at Times Square, the tech giant introduced the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, a device that not only took great images but was also waterproof.

The Huawei Mate 50 came in a colourful array of colours which included a vegan leather-infused orange for their flagship device the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.

A space ring design, symmetry and the use of the Clous de Paris step-patterned embossed design ensured that the Mate 50 Pro was not only the talk of the town but a fast-charging, spec-heavy and Kunlun glass-protected smartphone.

The launch of the Mate 50 Pro solidified the introduction of the Kunlun Glass which according to Huawei, is ten times better in terms of screen protection.

What the Huawei Mate 60 has to beat

The incoming Huawei Mate 60 has a serious contender to outperform. The Huawei Mate 50 featured a powerful rear triple camera consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide lense and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

That’s not all, the Mate 50 Pro also allowed users to adjust their depth of field. A powerful 4700mAh battery ensured that the 6.74-inch device with a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz delivered results not only in images and videos but also in premium use.

What we know about the Mate 60

Even better camera prowess. The Mate series is not only known for its design esthetics but also for its ability to provide premium model devices that cover most consumer needs.

A better chipset.

The incoming model may just have new numbers in performance which will solidify the Mate 60 as the leader of the Mate series line.

Date

The date has not been confirmed but we are aware that Huawei should be plotting a September or October launch.

