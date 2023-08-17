Who’s this new CCO Junaid Munshi appointed at Maziv, SA fibre giant

Junaid Munshi has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer at Maziv, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

Munshi brings a staggering 20 years of experience alongside experience working with brands such as MTN, Vodacom.

He will be in collaboration with the Mazive executive team to execute their commercial goals, drive customer acquisition and retention while enhancing market presence.

Munshi will, as Group Chief Commercial Officer report to Dietlof Mare, the Chief Executive Officer of Vumatel, DFA and Maziv.

As Vumatel continues to service nearly two million homes in the country to provide free, unlimited 1gbps fibre connections to over 700 schools, Munshi will be placed to drive revenue growth and deliver the required result.

The new appointee will collaborate with the team to define commercial goals, identify business opportunities and implement innovative strategies to ensure a sustained competitive edge.

The equipped CCO Munshi has held an MD, CCO and managing executive roles in organisations such as Cell C, Vodacom and MTN.

“I am excited and privileged to join MAZIV as the Chief Commercial Officer,” he says.

“I firmly believe that the company best positioned in the industry, and I am looking forward to a join a team that’s driving our growth across the vast spectrum of opportunities before us. We are particularly excited to be at the forefront of delivering a new era of best value, high-speed broadband services to all corners of society to unlock the vast socio-economic benefits that lie ahead.”

Maziv is the parent company of fibre infrastructure operators Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

