Now you can send HD photos on WhatsApp

Global social messaging app WhatsApp now allows users to send higher-quality images to their recipients.

The next phase will be to work on a plan for higher quality videos the app has indicated, with a plan to be introduced once tested.

Through Meta’s broadcast channel Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that users could now send high-definition images.

Expected to roll out worldwide, the feature allows users to send higher-resolution images on both Android and iOS.

Although the images may be compressed initially, Meta has confirmed that support for higher-quality videos is on its way.

In an update, users should be able to see a small icon that indicates the ability to forward higher res images.

Users will have access to an icon that indicates the ability to forward higher images in two options the standard quality image (1600×1052) and HD quality (4096 x 2692).

All images fall under WhatsApp end-to-end encryption.

want to see life in HD? ✨ now the choice to send HD photos in chat is up to you. pic.twitter.com/z0gE7tIAuo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 17, 2023

Another update

In another shift for WhatsApp, the video note feature is finally in the country.

Users can simply tap on the voice note function once, and navigate to the video note option.

By simply tapping and holding the video icon, a countdown should allow users to record a message to send to a recipient.

The video feature does come with a limit of around 60 seconds but works pretty much in the same manner a voice note would be sent.

Another shift for WhatsApp.

Also read: Who’s this new CCO Junaid Munshi appointed at Maziv, SA fibre giant