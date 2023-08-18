Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Now you can send HD photos on WhatsApp

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
whatsapp web

Global social messaging app WhatsApp now allows users to send higher-quality images to their recipients.

The next phase will be to work on a plan for higher quality videos the app has indicated, with a plan to be introduced once tested.

Through Meta’s broadcast channel Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that users could now send high-definition images.

Expected to roll out worldwide, the feature allows users to send higher-resolution images on both Android and iOS.

Although the images may be compressed initially, Meta has confirmed that support for higher-quality videos is on its way.

In an update, users should be able to see a small icon that indicates the ability to forward higher res images.

Users will have access to an icon that indicates the ability to forward higher images in two options the standard quality image (1600×1052) and HD quality (4096 x 2692).

All images fall under WhatsApp end-to-end encryption.

Another update

In another shift for WhatsApp, the video note feature is finally in the country.

Users can simply tap on the voice note function once, and navigate to the video note option.

By simply tapping and holding the video icon, a countdown should allow users to record a message to send to a recipient.

The video feature does come with a limit of around 60 seconds but works pretty much in the same manner a voice note would be sent.

Another shift for WhatsApp.

Also read: Who’s this new CCO Junaid Munshi appointed at Maziv, SA fibre giant

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Amazon Alexa
Voice controlled home automation devices, our three favs
Artificial Intelligence 18 Aug 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.