Countdown to Apple’s Wonderlust, road to the iPhone 15

Apple is expected to launch a kilogram less iPhone 15 compared to the iPhone 14 on Tuesday 12 September under the theme Wonderlust.

What to expect

The launch will kick off around 7 PM South African time, where a series of other devices accompanying the iPhone 15 will be introduced.

The live stream on YouTube will be on Apple’s official YouTube channel, with Apple tweeting some of their announcements on X.

The event takes place in Cupertino, California and most likely will confirm how the Type-C charging port will contribute to Apple’s eco-system.

Items on the menu are the battery of the incoming iPhone, the camera system, and if changes have been made to the dynamic island feature that could arguably be a hit for most iPhone users.

Charging is a definite talking point and this will be the very first launch where the charger of the iPhone looks like the charger for most Android devices.

Could this mean more interconnectivity across other devices?

Unlikely.

The move for the different type charging port was a result of the European Union which voted to approve legislation to require smartphones, to support USB-C charging by 2024. This was a hard pill to swallow by Apple, yet we cannot wait to see how Apple plans to better the shortfall.

The iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 range is expected to come in models iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is still to be confirmed.

These will feature niceties like the rear-facing periscope lens, which allows more optical zoom, the latest A17 chip, a first, which comes with some nanometer technology and that translates to faster processing and longer longer-lasting battery.

Navy and grey are expected to be some of the colours coming out of the Wonderlust-themed launch for the iPhone, and we suspect 8GB of RAM and a titanium finish for the Pro editions alongside 256GB of storage space.

Just as last year, Apple is expected to introduce another lineup of Airpods which come with a newly designed charging case.

An Apple Watch most likely the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatch are expected to be in the lineup of devices Apple will be introducing on Tuesday evening.

