What is Nano technology in simple terms? | The faster chip secret

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Nanotechnology is not only a term Tony Stark uses to sound stupefyingly smart.

Nanotechnology is the term given to those areas of science and engineering where phenomena that take place at a nanometre scale and are utilized in the design, characterization, production, and application of materials, structures, devices, and systems. This is a definition from the European Commission.

Here’s a simpler definition from us

Nano technology or nano tech is the science, engineering and manipulation of materials and devices at a nanoscale, which means at the level of atoms and molecules.

This involves working with very small structures of particles. Diving deeper into the definition we’d say it’s the application of incredibly tiny structures and materials at the nanoscale

The nanoscale is defined as being 1 to 100 nanometers.  At this scale, materials are said to exhibit unique properties and behaviors that differ from their micro-scaled counterparts.

Particles at a nanoscale have different properties than larger particles.

So how does this factor in tech today?

Nanotechnology has been playing a crucial part in the advancement of technology to date.

Various tech devices now incorporate nanotechnology.  Improved technology such as improved batteries for smartphones is a great example.  We see an increasing series of new versions of smartphone batteries which now cater to more mAh than previous version batteries.

Nanostructured silicon is said to enhance the performance of lithium-ion batteries allowing them to store more energy and charge faster.

Powerful chips

The use of nanotechnology means more powerful smart device chips and more improved microprocessors.

Water resistant coatings 

Nanotechnology is used to create water-resistant and hydrophobic coatings on the surfaces of devices. These coatings are often created on nanoscale materials like nanoparticles or nanowires that repel water and prevent it from damaging internal components.

Display

More powerful microprocessors and memory chips mean nanotechnology and other components are slowly shrinking to improve the quality of displays.

Quantum dots, which are nanoscale semiconductor particles are used in displays to enhance colour accuracy and brightness.

These quick examples exemplify the pivotal role nanotech has contributed to the current transition to faster more reliable and cost-receptive technology that is currently being developed.

From making tech devices more efficient durable and capable of delivering better performance to consumers, we think nanotechnology from a nanoscale is creating systems that will continue to drive innovation in the electronics industry.

Also read: Countdown to Apple's Wonderlust, road to the iPhone 15

Featured image: Unsplash/Jay Prajapati

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

