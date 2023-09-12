SPONSORED | New king of gaming the HONOR 90 5G

Smartphones have transformed how we enjoy gaming. With the convenience of being able to game while one the go, smartphones have become portable gaming hubs and simplified how gamers get powered up.

Whether it’s a quick gaming session during a commute or diving into epic adventures for hours, smartphones have enabled players to delve into immersive experiences at a click of a button.

With a keen understanding of gamers; requirements, HONOR unveiled the brand-new HONOR 90 5G, with an array of cutting-edge technologies across display and performance, promising to truly enhance the smartphone gaming experience.

Strong Game, Relaxed Eyes with 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display

Addressing a significant pain point during prolonged gaming sessions, HONOR has effectively tackled the strain on our eyes.

This has been achieved through the introduction of the industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming display, guaranteeing a comfortable gaming experience even over an extended period.

This innovative feature ensures that gamers can fully immerse themselves in their preferred games without any risk to their eye health.

Gaming is all about fluidity and responsiveness, and the HONOR 90 5G precisely delivers that with its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

This ensures smooth and seamless visuals, enhancing gameplay by providing an immersive and lag-free experience. Whether you’re diving into intense gaming sessions or leisurely activities like reading or watching videos, the HONOR 90 5G’s customizable refresh rate adapts effortlessly to cater to your needs.

The HONOR 90 5G comes with an expansive 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Screen, featuring an AMOLED panel that brings to life a stunning palette of 1.07 billion colours, immersing gamers in a world of unparalleled visual richness.

Powerful Gaming Endurance

Equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, the HONOR 90 5G redefines the gaming experience by offering uninterrupted connectivity and productivity throughout the day.

Enhanced further by its integrated AI

Power Saving Technology, this smartphone ensures efficient battery management, even during extended and demanding gaming sessions.

For gamers constantly on the move, the HONOR 90’s 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology ensures rapid charging. In just 15 minutes of charging, you can power up your device to 45%, enabling you to quickly get back to your gaming session without significant interruptions.

Moreover, the HONOR 90 5G comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G processor, delivering exceptional performance.

This processor effortlessly handles demanding tasks, ensuring a lag-free and immersive gaming experience. With GPU Turbo, the smartphone delivers outstanding performance when it comes to gaming.

Keep Your Games in One Place

With an impressive 19GB of storage RAM (12GB + 7GB) and a spacious 512GB ROM, the HONOR 90 5G provides gamers with the assurance of storing their cherished gaming titles on their devices.

The added advantage comes from the HONOR Ram Turbo technology, enabling a seamless gameplay experience. This innovation facilitates the transfer of a portion from the ROM to the RAM, contributing to smoother and uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Pricing & Availability

The HONOR 90 5G is now available for R14,999 for the 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G is available for R7,999 for the13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 for free.

Gaming enthusiasts can purchase the HONOR 90 5G and HONOR 90 Lite 5G at their nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom, today.

HONOR is also offering once-off screen protection repair insurance for consumers within the first three

months of purchase, valid until 30 November 2023. T’s & C’s Apply.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za.