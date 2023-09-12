Can you edit WhatsApp messages yet?

Social messaging app WhatsApp has unveiled what many of its users have been waiting for, the edit message feature.

News of the edit message feature was confirmed by Meta’s head Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year around May where he confirmed message editing, a feature that would now allow users to modify a message within a 15-minute window.

It’s finally here

In an update WhatsApp will now allow users the ability to modify errors within 15 minutes of sending the message.

The feature should have hit South African shores by now, looking at WhatsApps in app notices.

Simply press and hold on the sent message and toggle to the edit option to make alterations to the message.

The edited message will have a tag with the text edited, to indicate that the message has been edited.

This will mark an end to deleting whole texts due to an error in punctuation.

The edit feature does come with a cut off window. Changes or alterations to messages can only be made within the 15-minute window.

The feature is expected to accommodate both iOS and Android users.

The next update

The update comes after WhatsApp increased the time it took to delete an entire message to two days.

The edit WhatsApp messages feature is finally in the country and for those of you who have made a mistake on spelling or forgot to add context to a message, the feature brings forward more control over copy.

All messages are still protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

The new feature was expected to roll out to users globally but users should have the option to edit messages with the latest update of their WhatsApp.

