Why are device manufacturers really choosing device recycling?

Apple is known for taking matters into its own hands by offering free Apple device recycling of any of its products, which include the iPhone, AirPods, and Mac devices.

There’s a reason for this, but what is it?

The lifespan of any device is underestimated and Apple has indicated a reality that there’s a good chance the device still has some capabilities even when the user thinks they have exhausted all device capabilities.

The major role is to conserve valuable resources and decrease the depletion of the country’s resources.

Apple is not the only brand with the idea to save the planet. Other brands include Adidas, Nike, Dell, and Garnier.

Nike introduced their Flyknit running shoes which meant manufacturing of the running shoe had succeeded in lowering the volume of material waste used in the shoe’s manufacturing. The shoe was reported to have used around six recycled plastic bottles.

What’s the point?

Opting for recyclable materials and designs for smartphones and devices is often driven not only by the desire to save the planet.

At times, other factors come into play. A mix of environmental concerns, regulatory requirements, consumer preferences, business considerations are all pillars that will contribute in a major way when selecting a device in the future, and smart manufacturers are aware of this.

The trend

There’s a broader trend of consumers consciously buying goods that are aligned with recycling and overall environmental concerns. This aligns better with responsible resource management and sustainability in the tech world.

Smart device manufacturers are increasing recycling for products for several reasons which could be regulatory compliance, consumer demand, and even corporate social responsibility which aligns perfectly with enhancing the company’s overall reputation.

Other factors could be supply chain benefits, which is incorporating recyclable material in product design which leads to more streamlined and sustainable supply chain which often translates to reduced production costs when looking at the long term.

The shift in smartwatch designs towards recyclable

Some examples of smartwatches made with recycled materials include the Fossil Watch Gen 6 Venture, which Fossil claims is made out of recycled plastic bottles and eco-leather.

The world’s first recyclable smartwatch could land at any moment on the shelves as the first prototype of what could be a recyclable watch is being tested.

The prototype is made with zinc-silver nanocomposite circuits inside a polyvinyl alcohol case. This is to answer the question of what happens to the increasing smartwatch market which clearly is on the rise as sales reportedly amount to more than $1 trillion, which then also translates to tons of waste a year.

The zinc-based nanocomposite recyclable smartwatch is expected to measure heartrate, oxygen levels, and step count while also transferring data to a mobile app via Bluetooth connection. The said prototype could desolve easily and completely when left in water within 40 hours. How is that for saving the planet?

Also read: Public Wi-Fi don’t, what you should not do when using public Wi-Fi

Featured image: Public Domain Pictures from Pexels