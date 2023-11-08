Here are your Topco, Standard Bank, Top Women Award winners

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards powered by Topco Media celebrated the relentless pursuit of excellence by women on Tuesday night in a stella award ceremony under the theme Rising above the noise in empowering future generations in the workplace.

The award ceremony saw a number of strong and determined women receive well-deserved stamps of recognition, as many athletes and industry leaders received acknowledgment for their hard work at the award ceremony.

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Tasneem Motara lauded the many winners who showed strength through diversity and represented the achievements of many women across the continent.

Ralf Fletcher CEO of Topco Media Communications spoke favourably on how it was a team effort from remarkable people that brought together Tuesday night’s bespoke message in the form of an award ceremony, all to celebrate women alongside Standard Bank.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our dedicated judges for their tireless commitment and the extra effort they put in to ensure the best results tonight,” he said.

Dr. Anna Mokgokong, a trailblazer in the business world, was honored with the Lifetime Achiever Award, a recognition of her outstanding contributions to society.

Here is the list of winners below.

Top Women Business in Resources, Construction & Infrastructure Development 2023

● Winner: Sibanye-Stillwater

● Highly Commended: Tshepa Basadi

Top Women Business in ICT 2023

● Winner: Mint Group

● Highly Commended: Etion Connect

Top Women Business in Retail and E-Commerce 2023

● Winner: Takealot

● Highly Commended: The Foschini Group

Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceuticals 2023 Sponsored by Sanofi

● Winner: ICAS

● Highly Commended: Biovac

Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation & Environmental Management 2023

Sponsored by SANBI

● Winner: Nestlé

Top Women Lifetime Achiever 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Dr Anna Mokgokong

Top Women in Sport 2023 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation

● Winner: Kirsten Neuschäfer

Top Women Business in Public Service 2023

● Winner: NYDA [National Youth Development Agency]

● Highly Commended: FASSET SETA

Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2023 Sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

● Winner: PepsiCo

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2023 Sponsored by Gauteng Tourism Authority

● Winner: Green Door Environmental

● Highly Commended: Revio Pay

Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion 2023 sponsored by Kia South Africa

● Winner: In2Food

Top Women Business in Youth Development 2023

● Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Top Women Business in Skills Development 2023 Sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

● Winner: Dimension Data

Top Women Gender Icon Awards 2023

● FedEx

● Exxaro

● Kellanova

● Microsoft

● Sasol Limited

● JSE [Johannesburg Stock Exchange]

● Sun International

● British American Tobacco

● Gauteng Convention & Events Bureau

● Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

Top Women Business of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Procter & Gamble

● Winner: JSE [Johannesburg Stock Exchange]

● Highly Commended: Institute of Directors SA

Top Women in Professional & Support Services 2023

● Winner: Mandate Molefi – Nene Molefi

● Highly Commended: Nutun Group – Dineo Sekwele

Top Women in Property 2023

● Winner: Liberty Two Degrees – Amelia Beattie

Top Women Leader in STEM 2023 Sponsored by WIPRO

● Winner: Maponya 911 – Simphiwe Mamvura

● Highly Commended: University of South Africa (UNISA) – Prof. Usisipho Feleni

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2023

● Winner: INSETA – Gugu Mkhize

Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2023

● Winner: Smollan – Michael Power

● Highly Commended: MetroWired – Tinashe Nyahanana

Top Women Media Personality of the Year 2023

● Winner: Amanda du-Pont

Top Women Media Icon of the Year 2023

● Basetsana Kumalo

Top Women Young Achiever 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: Sue Phalane Trading and Projects – Portia Phalane

● Highly Commended: Takealot – Dikeledi Sathekge

EmpowHER Entrepreneur Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: Durban: Ntokozo and Ntleko, Takkie Wash

Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: OMI Solutions – Robyn Mellett

● Highly Commended: Family Matters Fertility Centre – Dr. Qinisile Cele

Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: BP Southern Africa – Taelo Mojapelo

● Highly Commended: Institute of Directors SA – Parmi Natesan

Sharon Taylor, Chief People and Culture Officer at Standard Bank, urged young women to carefully consider their life partners, emphasizing their impact on ones journey. “Your choice of a life partner matters more than you know. I speak to all the young women who join the Standard Bank Graduate Programme every year about this.”

Alicia Eggington, Vice President and General Manager at Procter Gamble South Africa, celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit of African women, highlighting their ability to overcome challenges. The entrepreneurial spirit of African women is a force to be reckoned with. They’ve shown that no challenge is too great and no dream too ambitious despite the challenges we all face.

Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, emphasized the power of women in driving societal transformation and called for continued efforts in addressing critical issues. “Women have the power to break free from the chains of oppression, to uplift their communities, and to drive societal transformation,” Motara.

