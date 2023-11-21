Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Artificial Intelligence

Why Microsoft swooped in, Sam Altman, Brockman and the bot forward

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
windows 10 end support

Major news in the Ai landscape mudded with a touch of controversy as Microsoft swooped in to bring former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman alongside OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman to the Microsoft camp.

How did this happen?

OpenAI reportedly confirmed that Altman would not return as CEO, which led to Microsoft swooping in to snatch Altman alongside Brockman, to lead an advanced research lab at Microsoft.

The intent is simply to move more aggressively into the development of AI.

This means Emmett Shear, the former Chief executive of Twitch will replace Mira Murati as interim Chief.

Leaking negotiations

There have been reports of negotiations on the table which included Altman but it seems concerns around his ability to continue leading OpenAI have crystilized and have led to a total shift and more aggressive competition.

Confirming speculation right off the bat, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.”

Altman was quick to endorse Nadella’s tweet, while also affirming his overall mission which was to continue his mission.

The move would possibly give more room for AI focussed development at Microsoft. The pair joining Microsoft will likely gain the space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft.

The team moving to Microsoft includes Jakub Pachocki, director of research at OpenAI, OpenAI former research scientist Szymon Sidor and Aleksander Madry.

There are tweets that could highlight some trouble in the OpenAI camp, which could be a sign that more resignations are expected.

Could this be a mass exodus, or the needed shedding necessary to shift OpenAI into the next phase of its remarkable growth?

Also read: Secrets to great podcasts revealed

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
mindjoy coding classes children
Virtual privacy, the line every parent should not cross
Artificial Intelligence 21 Nov 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.