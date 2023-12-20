SPONSORED: Unveiling the HUAWEI MateBook D 16: Your Lightweight Powerhouse for Work and Play

HUAWEI has announced the release of the new HUAWEI MateBook D 16 2024. The laptop retains its 16-inch large screen real estate, is now lighter and yet still just as powerful, adding a boost of power to its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor with the Dual Shark Fin Fan technology and up to 70 Wh of battery life.

Built for the evolving demands faced by young office workers and students, the new HUAWEI MateBook D 16 2024 is the ideal compact and portable companion that doesn’t compromise on performance.

Be Your Best: Widen your Horizons, Execute Your Potential

Every young, passionate individual who wants to fulfil goals at work, school, or even play have one thing in common – the need for a computer to help uncover their potential and empower them to do more.

However, the search for the ideal laptop is often coupled with trade-offs. Users who want a high-performance laptop often find themselves with a bulky and heavy laptop. Others who desire a lightweight laptop often have to make compromises on the size of their screens.

With the introduction of its newly upgraded HUAWEI MateBook D 16, HUAWEI is tackling these pain points, delivering a large-screen, high-performing laptop built for purposeful lifestyles, giving users the productivity boost they need. In addition, it also boasts an immersive big screen and a lightweight body.

16-inch FullView Display: The Productivity Powerhouse

Leading the 16inch worldwide trend, the laptop retains its 16-inch large screen real estate and is designed for maximum comfort and optimised experience, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is sleek and elegant and is available in a futuristic Mystic Silver colour. Now lighter at 1.68kg and thinner at 17mm, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 offers the biggest screen among HUAWEI’s laptop series – staying true to the immersive large-screen experience.

Thin bezels ensure an expansive view with a screen-to-body ratio up to 90%, giving creators a larger canvas to work off and multitasking office workers an enlarged workspace.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 also has a new 180° hinge. This gives the laptop flexibility to unfold fully and flatly onto the table, perfect for collaborative sessions at work or school. For

For those who have a multi-device workspace, the laptop can also be unfolded on a stand for greater space efficiency.

Outstanding Performance featuring Upgraded 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 delivers breakthrough performance levels with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor, allowing users to easily handle heavy multitasking asks

such as programming, illustrating, and video editing.

The 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor can get a further boost with Performance Mode and Super Turbo, which can be activated when additional performance is required for high-demand tasks.

Additionally, the HUAWEI MateBook D16 includes a Dual Shark Fin Fan technology to optimise performance efficiency. The twin-blade cooling technology regulates heat dissipation around the laptop, improving efficiency and preventing system crashes especially when you’re working on a large-sized file.

Productivity often depends on the battery performance. The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 takes

efficiency a step forward with up to 70 Wh of battery life – an upgrade from its previous edition’s 56 Wh maximum battery capacity.

With an upgraded battery capacity, users working on the go don’t have to break a sweat about a depleting battery.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 also comes with a 1.5mm key travel and soft-landing keyboard design. The new individual numeric keypad enables users to work with charts, data, and documents more efficiently, while the physical shortcut keys allow direct access to frequently used functions for better productivity.

The World’s First Laptop to Attain the 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 has strong antenna performance, improving all-round wireless performance and adding network experience improvements. It is also the world’s first notebook to pass the SGS 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification, passing numerous speed and uplink/downlink rate tests with excellent results, delivering an improved online experience.

The laptop also adds the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, boosting connectivity strength.

HUAWEI Metaline can establish ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres, which greatly reduces false signal pick-ups and creates more stable connections. Users can say goodbye to slow-loading video streams and choppy conference calls!

Smart Experience: Seamless and Intelligent Task-handling

A standard in recent HUAWEI products, the Super Device feature provides a quick, hassle-free way to pair your laptop with other devices. Users can simply initiate a connection by dragging and dropping icons.

With Super Device, you can turn your HUAWEI smartphone into an external storage system, your HUAWEI tablet into an extra monitor space, and expand your sound experience by linking your PC to a Huawei speaker or HUAWEI earphones.

Remote workers can enjoy intelligent video conference tools, such as AI background, FollowCam and Sight Correction. Users can build a meeting space with features such as AI

Sound and AI Camera which add privacy protection features and noise cancellation to deliver a superior video conferencing environment, making online meetings flow smoothly without distractions.

To keep meetings distraction-free and create a private environment, the AI-powered Personal Voice Enhancement feature helps you focus on the speaker to enhance their voice during a call, and keeps noisy ambient sounds low.

The new HUAWEI MateBook D 16’s large screen, lightweight portability, powerful performance, seamless Super Device connectivity and smart conference features make this laptop an ideal productivity device for the Smart Office era. HUAWEI MateBook D 16 will be be available at retailers including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible Connection, HUAWEI Experience Stores and on the HUAWEI Online Store from 15 January 2024.

For more details and deals check out the

https://consumer.huawei.com/za/laptops/matebook-d-16-2024/buy/