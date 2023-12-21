Burn Media Sites
Internet of Things

Siyafunda Community Centre gets R 245k in devices from Honor

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Siyafunda Community Technology Center is gifted with 245 000 and the latest Honor tablet.

The Siyafunda Community Technology Centre in Katlehong has been granted with devices worth R 245 000 which includes the latest Honor Pad X9.

This was to not only bridge the digital divide gap but to also increase access to technology while reducing the adoption costs of tech acquisitions in technology for the centire.

The gifts according to Honor were for digital skills and enterprise development.

While these were handed over in a handover ceremony on Tuesday, it was interesting to note Honor’s latest tablet offering the Pad X9, which comes with an 11.5 inch, 1200×2000 pixel display alongside a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a speaker system.

From Honor Zhou Lefeng said there was a belief that Honor held dear and that was the notion that access to technology and digital skills was not a luxury but a necessity and fundamental right that should be available to everyone.

“We believe that access to technology and digital skills is not a luxury but a necessity, a fundamental right that should be available to everyone irrespective of their socioeconomic status.”

The donation to the center came with the hope that it will empower Siyafund’s students as they access online education, seek job opportunities, and improve their lives.

Such contributions benefit Siyafunda in that they remove the large cost factor associated with technology adoption, particularly in education settings.

The Siyafunda bestowal is the latest in a series of similar contributions by Honor.

Others include a donation of R326,800.00 for skills development;

  • A building ownership donation valued at R3.8 million to a black-owned media agency
  • The opportunity for 18 young people to enter the workforce through the youth employment Service (YES) Initiative.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

