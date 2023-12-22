Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Artificial Intelligence

Why Lenovo launched hybrid cloud platforms and services

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Lenovo has confirmed it has expanded its hybrid cloud platform to accommodate and accelerate AI growth.

With its new ThinikAgile hyper-converged solutions and Think System servers it will allow AI capabilities, hybrid connectivity, and cloud deployment all powered by the next generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The new AI-ready platform delivers performance and the latest accelerators.

This is the next step for delivering a more hybrid AI approach across public, private, and foundational models in order to enable AI for all.

The Lenovo ThinkAgile hybrid cloud solutions are tailored to boost AI performance and build cloud agility by delivering more computing and faster memory to its market-leading portfolio when necessary.

“Lenovo hybrid cloud solutions for AI workloads are propelling innovation and creating a faster, more flexible path to AI by providing data-center level compute to the source of business data,” says Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“With up to 21 percent better performance, customers can leverage the new Lenovo hybrid cloud solutions to reduce their IT footprint, achieve greater ROI and deliver business outcomes. The new portfolio is designed to support today’s AI, virtualization and multi-cloud workloads while increasing energy efficiency and agility with one seamless platform.”

Lenovo partners with Intel to deliver the latest technology with support of their new CPU across the ThinkSystem portfolio of dense optimized, rack, and tower solutions.

For compute-intensive workloads, Lenovo continues to extend its multi-node server capabilities with the SD530 V3, SD550 V3, and SD650-N V3 dense optimized servers powered by the new 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors enable customers to maximize processing power in half the space with up to 40% lower power consumption with Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling.

Also read: Siyafunda Community Centre gets R 245k in devices from Honor

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Solution to classroom demands for 2024, virtual schools?
Infrastructure 22 Dec 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.