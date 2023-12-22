Why Lenovo launched hybrid cloud platforms and services

Lenovo has confirmed it has expanded its hybrid cloud platform to accommodate and accelerate AI growth.

With its new ThinikAgile hyper-converged solutions and Think System servers it will allow AI capabilities, hybrid connectivity, and cloud deployment all powered by the next generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The new AI-ready platform delivers performance and the latest accelerators.

This is the next step for delivering a more hybrid AI approach across public, private, and foundational models in order to enable AI for all.

The Lenovo ThinkAgile hybrid cloud solutions are tailored to boost AI performance and build cloud agility by delivering more computing and faster memory to its market-leading portfolio when necessary.

“Lenovo hybrid cloud solutions for AI workloads are propelling innovation and creating a faster, more flexible path to AI by providing data-center level compute to the source of business data,” says Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“With up to 21 percent better performance, customers can leverage the new Lenovo hybrid cloud solutions to reduce their IT footprint, achieve greater ROI and deliver business outcomes. The new portfolio is designed to support today’s AI, virtualization and multi-cloud workloads while increasing energy efficiency and agility with one seamless platform.”

Lenovo partners with Intel to deliver the latest technology with support of their new CPU across the ThinkSystem portfolio of dense optimized, rack, and tower solutions.

For compute-intensive workloads, Lenovo continues to extend its multi-node server capabilities with the SD530 V3, SD550 V3, and SD650-N V3 dense optimized servers powered by the new 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors enable customers to maximize processing power in half the space with up to 40% lower power consumption with Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling.

Also read: Siyafunda Community Centre gets R 245k in devices from Honor