Google has announced its latest AI model, Gemini 1.0, which appears to be one of the most capable artificial intelligence models.

As Google figures out how it will monetize AI, Gemini in a demo can be heard chatting back to the user who initially draws a squiggly line which later becomes a duck.

What’s special?

Gemini is most likely taking on Chat GPT 3.5. It’s still unclear if Gemini can tackle the ChatGPT 4 version.

Gemini will most likely be released in three different sizes, Gemini Ultra, which will be the largest most capable category, Gemini Pro, likely to have a wide range but limited reach on tasks, and the Germini Nano, which most likely will be entry-level and used for specific tasks and on mobile devices.

Google plans to license Gemini to customers through Google Cloud for users to use it in their own applications.

What’s interesting is how Gemini will be used to power Google products like Google’s Bard chatbot which conversationally answer text prompts.

There’s an expectation for a December 13 introduction to Gemini if things go according to plan. Developers should be able to access Gemini Pro via the Gemini API.

What Gemini can be used for

Companies will most likely use Gemini to pick up patterns in advertising, sales, agriculture, and other industries.

Gemini can take a screenshot of a chart, analyze it, and provide an updated version after sifting through other research.

Gemini can analyze a photo to determine math problems and sift through the right and wrong answers.

Gemini is a multi-language model which means it recognizes text, images sound and video. It’s a version that OpenAI has been offering, but it’s interesting to see how OpenAI responds to the introduction of Gemini.

