HONOR celebrates Unsung Heroes this festive season with moving video and exciting giveaway

This Holiday Season, Global technology brand HONOR, is celebrating “Unsung Heroes” with a moving holiday movie and an exciting social giveaway.

These individuals, often unnoticed and dedicate themselves to caring, working, and generally going above and beyond for others, especially during this special time of year, something that the HONOR brand is passionate about highlighting.

This year, HONOR is announcing a moving and inspirational tribute that captures the essence of selflessness and care these individuals embody.

This short film is a reminder of the silent sacrifices made by many during this festive season, and how technology is the core to maintaining communication between these devoted individuals and their loved ones, particularly throughout December.

In tandem, HONOR South Africa is launching a social media giveaway campaign, inviting social media users to nominate and vote for their personal Unsung Heroes, and to kindly reward a few select unsung heroes.

This campaign is an opportunity for people to share their stories of gratitude and appreciation for those who make a difference in their lives during the holidays, and to help keep them connected this season.

Join the Celebration and HONOR your Unsung Hero with an unexpected gift!

Get Involved on HONOR South Africa’s Official Social Media Pages

Spot the competition Post: Look for the Unsung Heroes campaign post on HONOR’s official social media pages.

Tag and Tell: In the comments, tag the person who is your Unsung Hero.

Share Your Story: Write a few lines explaining why this person is your unsung hero, highlighting their contributions during the holiday season.

Fred Zhou, HONOR: “This campaign is an opportunity for us all to acknowledge and appreciate the heroes among us who make the holiday season brighter and warmer.

Join HONOR in this celebration of kindness and generosity.

HONOR believes in celebrating the spirit of giving and kindness, and through this campaign, we encourage everyone to join us in saying it is, as always, an Honor to be with you.

To learn more about this and how you can participate, please visit: HONOR’s official social media pages.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/honorsouthafrica

INS: https://www.instagram.com/honorza/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/honorafrica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/honorsouthafrica