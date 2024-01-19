How Google teamed up with Samsung to bring GalaxyAi forward

Samsung Electronics is in the news this week possibly for bringing forward the latest tech in mobile devices, in the form of Galaxy AI.

Samsung wasn’t alone in this venture as Google Cloud was also part of that recipe. We picked this up this week when Samsung took centre stage to announce the S24 series.

Samsung and Google now annouce a new multi-year partnership to bring Google Cloud’s generative artificial Intelligence technology to Samsung smartphone users.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Ss24 series announced this week, Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices.

“Google and Samsung have long shared deeply held values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyone. We’re thrilled that the Galaxy S24 series is the first smartphone equipped with Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI,” said Janghyun Yoon, Corporate EVP and Head of Software Office of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy.”

Samsung is the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro on Vertex AI to consumers.

Gemini can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video.

Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of the summarisation feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance.

Galaxy S24 series users can also immediately benefit from Imagen 2, Google’s most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind to date. With Imagen 2 on Vertex AI, Samsung brings a safe and intuitive photo-editing capabilities into users’ hands. These features can be found in Generative Edit in S24’s Gallery application.

