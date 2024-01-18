Burn Media Sites
Industry News

Why Vodafone and Microsoft signed 10-year strategic partnership

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Image for illustrative purposes only.

Vodafone and Microsoft signed a 10-year strategic partnership to bring generative AI, cloud, and other digital services to more than 300 million consumers.

In the 300 million lays businesses and consumers eager for the mashup that spells seamless connectivity.

The announcement was made this week and spells far-reaching strategic partnership that leverages the two entities’ strengths.

The partnership is expected to bring to the table scaled digital platforms to businesses, consumers, and public sector organizations across Europe and Africa.

The organizations come together to transform Vodafones customer experience using Microsoft’s generative AI, hyperscale, Vodafone’s leading managed IoT connectivity platform, to develop new digital and financial services for businesses and particularly SMEs across Europe and Africa.

Vodafone will invest $1.5 billion over the next 10 years in cloud and customer-focused AI services developed in conjunction with Microsoft. Additionally, Microsoft will use Vodafone’s fixed and mobile connectivity services.

Microsoft also intends to invest in Vodafone’s managed IoT connectivity platform, which will become a separate, standalone business by April 2024.

The new company will attract new partners and customers, driving growth in applications and expanding the platform to connect more devices, vehicles, and machines.

The digital services generated by the new partnership will use the latest generative AI technology to provide a highly personalized and differentiated customer experience across multiple channels.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group chief executive, lauded the partnership and noted how it was a bold commitment with the digital future of both Europe and Africa in mind.

“This unique strategic partnership with Microsoft will accelerate the digital transformation of our business customers, particularly small and medium-sized companies, and step up the quality of customer experience for consumers.”

This was seconded by Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO at Microsoft. He said the new generation of AI hoped to unlock massive opportunities for every organization and every industry around the world.

“We are delighted that together with Vodafone we will apply the latest cloud and AI technology to enhance the customer experience of hundreds of millions of people and businesses across Africa and Europe, build new products and services, and accelerate the company’s transition to the cloud.”

Also read: SamsungUnpacked, here’s how Samsung raised the bar with Galaxy AI

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

