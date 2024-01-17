Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Samsung

SamsungUnpacked, here’s how Samsung raised the bar with Galaxy AI

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Trailblaze into a new era of AI was the promise and Samsung has delivered as it officially launched the Galaxy S24 series featuring the Galaxy Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and all other standard models at their Galaxy Unpacked launch at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The South Korean multinational has unveiled some highly anticipated series of smartphones in the form of the Galaxy S24 Plus, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the Galaxy 24.

 

How AI led the launch

New AI features were the main attraction as Samsung edged forward into the AI future under the theme GalaxyAI

Circle to search feature

Samsung has introduced a circle to search feature on the S24 series which allows users to search items by circling or scribbling on the item.

Circle to Search with Google allows Galaxy users to gain access to a tool that reinvents what searching for something new on a device looks like.

Circle, scribble, or highlight something to have AI search for it.

Live Translate.

A feature most will relish is Samsung’s introduction to cross-cultural translation.

Known as Live Translate, the feature assists users in getting their message across.

Have conversations, ask for directions, or probably reply to someone who speaks a totally different language. Now Samsung allows users to write in their language while AI meticulously does the rest for you in translating the message.

It is all possible with Live Translate, a two-way real-time voice and text translation tool for phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required.

An AI Interpreter.  With Interpreter, live conversations can be translated into a split screen view so people standing opposite each other can read the text transcription of what the other person said.

The feature even works without Wi-Fi or cellular data. Chat assist can assist in perfecting conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it is intended.

Note Assist

Users will find Note Assist in Samsung notes, coupled with AI to create templates that streamline notes with pre-made formats.

This means it can make long notes into tasteful summaries with Brief Preview.

For voice recordings, there are multiple speakers and Transcript Assist uses AI and speech-to-text technology to transcribe summaries and translate recordings.

Transcribe or record to transcribe a message

The Galaxy S24 series will allow convenient transcriptions. With the help of AI, the series can differentiate between different speakers.

Also read: Fibre prices expected to surge forcing consumers to carry cost

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Why Vodafone and Microsoft signed 10-year strategic partnership
Industry News 18 Jan 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.