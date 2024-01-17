SamsungUnpacked, here’s how Samsung raised the bar with Galaxy AI

Trailblaze into a new era of AI was the promise and Samsung has delivered as it officially launched the Galaxy S24 series featuring the Galaxy Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and all other standard models at their Galaxy Unpacked launch at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The South Korean multinational has unveiled some highly anticipated series of smartphones in the form of the Galaxy S24 Plus, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the Galaxy 24.

How AI led the launch

New AI features were the main attraction as Samsung edged forward into the AI future under the theme GalaxyAI

Circle to search feature

Samsung has introduced a circle to search feature on the S24 series which allows users to search items by circling or scribbling on the item.

Circle to Search with Google allows Galaxy users to gain access to a tool that reinvents what searching for something new on a device looks like.

Circle, scribble, or highlight something to have AI search for it.

Live Translate.

A feature most will relish is Samsung’s introduction to cross-cultural translation.

Known as Live Translate, the feature assists users in getting their message across.

Have conversations, ask for directions, or probably reply to someone who speaks a totally different language. Now Samsung allows users to write in their language while AI meticulously does the rest for you in translating the message.

It is all possible with Live Translate, a two-way real-time voice and text translation tool for phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required.

An AI Interpreter. With Interpreter, live conversations can be translated into a split screen view so people standing opposite each other can read the text transcription of what the other person said.

The feature even works without Wi-Fi or cellular data. Chat assist can assist in perfecting conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it is intended.

Note Assist

Users will find Note Assist in Samsung notes, coupled with AI to create templates that streamline notes with pre-made formats.

This means it can make long notes into tasteful summaries with Brief Preview.

For voice recordings, there are multiple speakers and Transcript Assist uses AI and speech-to-text technology to transcribe summaries and translate recordings.

Transcribe or record to transcribe a message

The Galaxy S24 series will allow convenient transcriptions. With the help of AI, the series can differentiate between different speakers.

