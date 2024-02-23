Bolt enhances driver experience, here’s what happened

E-hailing service Bolt has launched a series of driver engagement sessions across various cities, that are designed to support drivers in addressing app-related issues.

This is to remove any barriers hindering their ability to earn money effectively.

Bolt confirms its commitment to engaging with drivers in an effort to understand their needs and challenges.

The engagement sessions serve as a platform for drivers to voice their concerns, receive personalized assistance, and gain access to valuable resources to enhance their experience on the platform.

Some of the key support areas provided include:

App-Related Support

Bolt representatives are available to assist drivers face-to-face with any app-related issues they may encounter, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience while using the Bolt platform.

Free Criminal Record Check Services

Bolt provides free criminal record check services to new and existing drivers, helping them meet regulatory requirements and continue operating with peace of mind.

Free Doctor Service for PrDP Medical Certificates

As part of its commitment to driver well-being, Bolt offers a free doctor service to assist drivers in obtaining their Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) medical certificates, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Free Dekra Car inspections

To improve car quality on the platform, Bolt will cover the cost of car inspections for drivers during the week of the engagement session.

PrDP Booking Service

For drivers needing assistance with their PrDP application process, Bolt provides a booking service to facilitate the application process and streamline administrative procedures.

“We are excited to launch these driver engagement sessions as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting our driver-partners,” said Sandra Suzanne Buyole, PR Manager, Africa at Bolt.

“We believe in the importance of listening to our driver-partners and providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed. These sessions reflect our dedication to enhancing the driver experience and ensuring that our platform remains a preferred choice for drivers seeking flexible earning opportunities.”

