Design

Huawei MateBook D16 i9 makes an appearance, it’s bold

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

The Huawei MateBook D 16 i9 has made and appearance at a competitive price point and it seems it’s already gaining some recognition.

Huawei introduced the MateBook D16 i5 version earlier in January, vying to be the first to latch on to the school market.  It seems the Chinese multinational has introduced another faster and more compact addition in the form of the Huawei MateBook D16 i9.

There’s evidence of the MateBook coining recognition from the Chip awards, known for evaluations.

The Huawei MateBook D16 walked away with the Chip awarded for Total Device Quality with an excellent rating.

A sleek, almost rigid MateBook D16 with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 made quite the impression, as it sought to find the perfect balance between the creatively gifted user and the office, financially inclined user.

In colours mystic silver, the MateBook D16 i9 isn’t very far from the MateBook D16 i5 with a weight of 1.72kg, a 16-inch full-view display, and ultra-thin bezels not to mention flexible hinges.

Its interesting screen-to-body ratio makes the screen stand out, even when we don’t understand why the hinges flex all the way to 180 degrees.

Edit or reconcile spreadsheets, Hauwei’s MateBook D16 i9 with a numeric keypad understands the assignment for both the number-orientated user as well as the creative, video, and content editor-heavy user.

It’s the laptop for the in-betweener, the “I can do it all because I have to” type of user.

This may not be a review just yet, because we would like to allocate some time for the MateBook D16, to see what the big hype around it is all about.

Huawei

It’s made an appearance and this is our first impression on paper.  It will be interesting to see how this super device enabled Huawei MateBood D 16 i9 fares in the South African market, a market that was previously a bit reluctant to jump on to that came from a different region.

That has changed drastically in the past five years as both the consumer and manufacturer want the same thing, value for money.

A 70Wh battery coupled with a 65W fast charge means you’re at the forefront of being productive, a desperate need for today’s competitive laptop consumer.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is retailing at R 24 999 and is now available for pre-order in South Africa.

Also read: Samsung, AI infiltration and the expected exponential tech shift

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

We look into Wi-Fi 7, move more data and do it faster
Future Tech 7 Feb 2024
