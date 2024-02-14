MTN’s plan towards net zero emissions

MTN South Africa reports to have made worthy strides in its solar renewable energy project at 14th Avenue.

The firm confirms that the energization process of its solar renewable energy phase one project is over 50% completed.

MTN has switched on 5418 solar panels out of the planned 9,000, with hopes to inject 700KW into the 14th Avenue microgrid, likely to make the head office 40% less reliant on the municipal grid.

The goal is to inject a total of 1800kW by the end of February, with a battery storage facility expected to be installed by March.

MTN hopes to move as a standalone Independent Power Producer (IPP) deploying five different generation technologies in a singular plant at its Fairlands, Johannesburg office.

The renewable energy project’s first phase kicked off to transform the head office into a solar Park with 4.9MW of solar PV and 2MW of battery energy.

This move positions MTN as a significant IPP but also marks the shift as a positive reduction in CO2 emissions by 9 672 tons.

“MTN SA set its sights on achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of industry objectives. The Solar Park, a 4.9MW solar embedded generation plant, and the groundbreaking Island Mode Project, which will see MTN leveraging a combination of gas, solar, battery, and diesel technologies working in cohesion to create a microgrid are pivotal in positioning MTN to go off the grid during load shedding,” says Charles Molapisi, CEO at MTN South Africa.

The estimated time of completion of the island mode project is April 2024, which will combine solar, battery storage, gas generation, concentrated solar power, and diesel generators.

Molapisi added: “Looking ahead, MTN SA remains committed to the net-zero journey, planning subsequent phases to solidify its commitment to the SBTi pledge and achieve the 2030 target. MTN SA remains at the forefront of sustainable practices, driving positive environmental impact while embracing groundbreaking technologies.”

