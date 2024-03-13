Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Geek Culture

Gamer Thabo Moloi takes on Max Verstappen, at gaming summit

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Known by his gaming moniker YVNG Savage, Thabo Moloi is making impressionable waves in the global eSports arena.

Following an impressive performance at the FIFAe World Cup where he secured top eight position for South Africa, Moloi recently showed off his gaming skills at the Red Bull Gaming Summit in Dubai, where he had the unique opportunity to compete against Formula 1 racing champion Max Verstappen.

The seasoned gamer attributes his success to the support Red Bull has given him.

From a platform to the number of opportunities he has experienced that allows him to pursue his passion, the gamer says he does not take his role of influence lightly.

Today, the seasoned gamer emerges as a role model for other budding gamers.

“I consider myself a professional, and it’s important to set the right example for younger players who aspire to be in my position one day.”

Moloi’s involvement in the Red Bull Gaming Summit affirms him as a formidable opponent but also notes the leaps he has taken in increasing coverage of esports and traditional sports.

Also read: CIPC hack, the perfect threat example

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.