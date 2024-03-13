Gamer Thabo Moloi takes on Max Verstappen, at gaming summit

Known by his gaming moniker YVNG Savage, Thabo Moloi is making impressionable waves in the global eSports arena.

Following an impressive performance at the FIFAe World Cup where he secured top eight position for South Africa, Moloi recently showed off his gaming skills at the Red Bull Gaming Summit in Dubai, where he had the unique opportunity to compete against Formula 1 racing champion Max Verstappen.

The seasoned gamer attributes his success to the support Red Bull has given him.

From a platform to the number of opportunities he has experienced that allows him to pursue his passion, the gamer says he does not take his role of influence lightly.

Today, the seasoned gamer emerges as a role model for other budding gamers.

“I consider myself a professional, and it’s important to set the right example for younger players who aspire to be in my position one day.”

Moloi’s involvement in the Red Bull Gaming Summit affirms him as a formidable opponent but also notes the leaps he has taken in increasing coverage of esports and traditional sports.

