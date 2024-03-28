Burn Media Sites
Industry News

Long weekend safety tips from Bolt

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Shot of a young woman using her cellphone while sitting in the backseat of a car

E-hailing app service Bolt has over the past year introduced several proactive safety measures to ensure every commuter gets to their destination in one piece.

To uphold this commitment, Bolt reiterates its safety toolkit of features and tips, for commuters to use them when needed for the best experience with the e-hailing service. These tips come as the country goes into a long weekend.

Share trip details

Always share your trip details with friends or family, this includes the car’s make, model registration number and live location via a shareable link. This will enable loved ones to track your journey.

The feature is activated by tapping the share trip icon in the trip details, once the trip is active.

Emergency Assist button

In the case of an emergency, use the in-app emergency assist button to promptly alert private armed response teams and emergency medical rescue services.

Trip monitoring 

Bolt recently introduced the trip monitoring feature as a means to enhance safety measures for commuters and drivers. The feature works by proactively engaging with riders and drivers in-app when a vehicle remains stationary for an extended period.

To use the feature, no action is required. Bolt will activate a prompt for you to check if everything is okay and you will be required to click on the Yes, I am okay button, should there be no concern.

Commuters are reminded to never take offline trips as safety features are inaccessible. This also affects investigations necessary in the future.

Commuters have access to Bolt Trip Protection cover, providing comprehensive insurance coverage against unexpected injuries medical expenses, and hospital stays.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

