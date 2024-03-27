Samsung brings in One UI 6.1 update to make Galaxy AI accessible

Samsung unveiled a bar-raising Samsung Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI making us all wonder what would happen to previous Samsung models.

The S24 series focused more on the potential of Galaxy AI and it seems Samsung had a plan as we see the announcement of the Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through the latest One UI 6.1 update.

The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 series with a rollout expected at the end of March.

The update is expected to elevate the standard usage of mobile AI experience through a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI.

President and Head of Mobile Experience and Business at Samsung Electronics TM Roh says the goal with Galaxy was not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but to empower users by making AI more accessible.

“This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.”

This means Galaxy device users will be able to take advantage of Galaxy AI features available on AI-supported models. The features include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist.

Users will be able to experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate which delivers text and voice translations for phone calls.

Using a feature named Interpreter, users will be able to engage in spontaneous conversations while traveling as the split screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

The reason for broader Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem will enable seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models.

This means search functions will be improved through the circle to search with Google feature which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle motioned gesture.

Users will see an array of features such as Browsing Assist, which enables users to stay up to speed with news as the feature generates comprehensive summaries of news articles. The Transcript Assist feature will help transcribe meeting recordings to generate summaries and translations.

Note Assist allows users to create formats and generate summaries to translate notes.

These make the Galaxy AI experience scintillatingly palatable.

Samsung is determined to unlock user potential and the latest update delivers a suite of Galaxy AI tools that encourages creative freedom even after a photo is taken. At least that’s what Samsung says.

We see the Generative Edit feature which allows users to easily resize, reposition, and realign objects in photos, or polish any image faster with the Edit suggestion.

The update makes sense and it all appears to have been part of the long-term plan from Samsung.

