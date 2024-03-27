Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Android

Samsung brings in One UI 6.1 update to make Galaxy AI accessible

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung unveiled a bar-raising Samsung Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI making us all wonder what would happen to previous Samsung models.

The S24 series focused more on the potential of Galaxy AI and it seems Samsung had a plan as we see the announcement of the Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through the latest One UI 6.1 update.

The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 series with a rollout expected at the end of March.

The update is expected to elevate the standard usage of mobile AI experience through a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI.

President and Head of Mobile Experience and Business at Samsung Electronics TM Roh says the goal with Galaxy was not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but to empower users by making AI more accessible.

“This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.”

This means Galaxy device users will be able to take advantage of Galaxy AI features available on AI-supported models.  The features include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist.

Users will be able to experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate which delivers text and voice translations for phone calls.

Using a feature named Interpreter, users will be able to engage in spontaneous conversations while traveling as the split screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

The reason for broader Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem will enable seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models.

This means search functions will be improved through the circle to search with Google feature which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle motioned gesture.

Users will see an array of features such as Browsing Assist, which enables users to stay up to speed with news as the feature generates comprehensive summaries of news articles.  The Transcript Assist feature will help transcribe meeting recordings to generate summaries and translations.

Note Assist allows users to create formats and generate summaries to translate notes.

These make the Galaxy AI experience scintillatingly palatable.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image by Marcus Moloko

Samsung is determined to unlock user potential and the latest update delivers a suite of Galaxy AI tools that encourages creative freedom even after a photo is taken. At least that’s what Samsung says.

We see the Generative Edit feature which allows users to easily resize, reposition, and realign objects in photos, or polish any image faster with the Edit suggestion.

The update makes sense and it all appears to have been part of the long-term plan from Samsung.

Also read: Industries that adopted generative AI and never looked back

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
WhatsApp update to let users send HD quality media automatically
Social 28 Mar 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.