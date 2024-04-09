Burn Media Sites
Future Tech

A task to spot challenges which came with 5G

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
William Petherbridge

Offering greater speed, capacity, and promised processing power, alongside improved mobile traffic management, Vodacom has been earmarked as the most compelling 5G network provider.

“5G mobile networks have more sophisticated security built into them than older mobile networks like 3G and 4G. But because of 5G’s increased reliance on virtualization and automation based on open radio access network architecture (Open RAN), risks do exist.” says William Petherbridge, systems engineering manager for Southern Africa at Fortinet.

A world of new 5G possibilities is unfolding for individuals and businesses, but with that growth comes new threats, warns Petherbridge.

He maintains 5G will open doors to potential security challenges that require consideration including viable solutions going forward.

A recent GSMA report found that 5G mobile adoption in South Africa had already reached 4% of mobile connections by mid-2023, making it the highest proportion of 5G connections among African countries. Experts project that by 2030, 5G connections will make up 43% of the total connections in South Africa, and as much as 70% in Morocco.

5G offers greater speed, capacity, and processing power, with improved mobile traffic management.

"5G mobile networks have more sophisticated security built into them than older mobile networks like 3G and 4G. But because of 5G's increased reliance on virtualization and automation based on open radio access network architecture (Open RAN), risks do exist," he added.

He said a security breach for mobile network operators and 5G private mobile networks has the potential to impede network speed or even cause network downtime, posing a threat to both revenues and reputation.

A particular challenge in the 5G era is IoT and Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices, which are expected to proliferate thanks to 5G’s capabilities.

“One major issue is that a lot of IoT and IIoT devices were not originally designed with security in mind. Even everyday smart devices in homes that are connected via 5G could pose an enterprise risk, especially due to the rise of hybrid work setups,” explains Petherbridge.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

News

