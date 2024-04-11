Instant messaging apps for modern businesses

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, instant messaging tools are a must for small and medium businesses. Your choices range from simple but secure instant messaging apps that get the job done to social media tools for businesses and full-feature collaboration platforms.

Whether it’s streamlining team collaboration, ensuring privacy with Signal, or managing customer interactions via WhatsApp Business, each platform offers unique features to enhance productivity and connectivity. TCL dives into some of the best instant apps for businesses that you can run on your Android smartphone.

Discord

Discord is best known as a voice chat app for gamers, but many small business owners love it for text, voice, and video chat. Because it was originally made for gamers, Discord is particularly good for collaboration by voice. When working remotely with a team, you can leave Discord running to chat in real-time, just as if you were in the office together.

Flock

Flock aims to consolidate team communications, which are today scattered across emails, ad hoc messages, and multiple tools. It lets you discuss ideas, share information, assign tasks, and track team progress, so your team can focus on what they do best.

Google Chat

Google Chat is an intelligent and secure communication and collaboration tool, built for teams. From ad-hoc messaging to topic-based workstream collaboration, Chat makes it easy to get work done where the conversation is happening. It has enterprise-level security and access controls.

LinkedIn

The 1 billion-strong LinkedIn community is many professionals’ first stop for business news, career opportunities and networking. The instant messaging functionality helps you to keep in touch with sales prospects, former colleagues, and others to help you cultivate opportunities for your business.

Meta Business Suite

With Meta Business Suite (formerly Facebook Business Suite), you can access and manage the tools that your business needs to thrive across your Facebook Page and Instagram account, simplified and in one place. You can view all messages, comments and activity that need your attention, so you can easily respond to customers.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams offers communities, events, instant messaging, channels, meetings, storage, tasks, and calendars in one place—so you can easily connect and manage access to information.

Signal

Signal is a messaging app with privacy at its core. It is free and easy to use, with strong end-to-end encryption that keeps your communication completely private. It lets you send texts, voice messages, photos, videos, stickers, GIFs, and files for free. Signal uses your phone’s data connection, so you avoid SMS and MMS fees.

Slack

Slack brings team communication and collaboration into one place so you can get more work done, whether you belong to a large enterprise or a small business. Tick off your to-do list and make progress on your projects by bringing the right people, conversations, tools, and information you need together.

Telegram

Another secure instant messaging app that is simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. It’s one of the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps with over 800 million active users.

WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business enables you to have a business presence on WhatsApp, communicate more efficiently with your customers, and grow your business. If you have separate business and personal phone numbers, you can have both WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Messenger installed on the same phone and register them with different numbers.

