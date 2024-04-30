Shenzhen China’s investment promotion conference launches eKit brand

The Development and Reform Commission of the Shenzhen Municipality recently hosted the China (Shenzhen) – South Africa Investment Promotion Conference at the Bank of China in Sandton.

The event, which aimed to deepen economic and trade exchanges between the mega smart city of Shenzhen and South African companies, also sought to advance industrial collaboration, technological synergy, and market alignment.

Huawei used this event to launch its Huawei eKit brand to the South African SME market, which is Huawei’s eKit products that provide a variety of affordable solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

eKit is designed to be used in SME offices, budget hotels, schools, and small factories.

Vincent Liu, Director of Commercial and Distribution Business at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Business introduced the Huawei eKit products and solutions and said, “They will provide solutions for connectivity, storage, video solutions, and intelligent collaboration. It’s a new brand that brings the latest technology to SMEs.”

The Huawei eKit will better serve SMEs by helping them go digital. Huawei initiated a commercial and distribution business transformation at the beginning of 2023, and it’s now furthering investments in the global SME market. The eKit provides a variety of cost-effective products including networking, storage, and intelligent collaboration equipment.

The Huawei eKit official website and Huawei eKit app, both complement the hardware offering by providing a one-stop digital platform that will support efficient operations for distribution partners.

At the event Huawei marked the eKit’s entry into South Africa with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Over the past 40 years, Shenzhen has developed from a small fishing village on the coastal border into one of the cities with the highest economic, enterprise, innovation, and talent density in China,” said Guo Ziping, Director of the Development and Reform Commission of the Shenzhen Municipality.

The achievement is tied to the city’s status as a global hub for innovation in the technology sector which produces almost 730 000 smart phones, 15 000 integrated circuits and 117 000 computers every day.

“Shenzhen has also fostered 11 Fortune 500 companies,” said Ziping.

President of the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association, and CEO of Bank of China Johannesburg Branch, Zhang Chaoyang spoke of Shenzhen as ‘China’s Silicon Valley,’ and ‘a hub of innovation and technology.’

Ziping emphasized the depth of the relationship between South Africa and Shenzhen and said, South Africa had become the largest trading partner of Shenzhen in Africa, with bilateral trade reaching 21 billion Yuan (R55.4 billion).

The event was to strengthen economic trade exchanges between the city of Shenzhen and South African companies. It was also to advance industrial collaboration technological synergy and overall market alignment.

“You can see many Shenzhen-inspired elements in South Africa with products like Huawei’s mobile phones,” said Ziping.

“The opening of Huawei’s innovation centre in 2023 displays how its latest offerings across sectors like ICT and energy make it a “microcosm of the accelerated radiation of Shenzhen’s innovation momentum into the world.”

