Nedbank introduces plan to help schools reduce load shedding impact

Nedbank has stepped in to introduce an innovative new campaign to upskill youth and help schools reduce the impact of load shedding.

With more than R 1 million in prizes to be won, Nedbank introduces their latest campaign aiming to create thousands of jobs for the youth.

The campaign labeled MoveUP is a skills development platform powered by Nedbank that offers CV builders, online courses, access to potential employment opportunities and more.

The solar industry continues to sprout forward at an unprecedented pace and maps an interesting potential to create thousands of jobs for the youth.

How?

The MoveUP campaign will provide a series of online courses that will introduce learners to how solar photovoltaic systems work, while also providing an overview of the many different career options.

In conjunction with Dr Jason Samuels, an electrical engineer from Stellenbosch University and founder of GreenX, the MoveUp Team has developed an online energy audit tool, which will allow users to assess their homes, schools, or even small businesses to gain a better understanding of the type of solar system suitable for them when needed.

“This collaboration with MoveUp, powered by Nedbank, enables youth across the country to gain hands-on experience in conducting energy audits. They receive guidance through the process and take the first step of awareness in the transition to solar,” says Samuels.

This was seconded by Bridget Nkandu, Executive Head of Strategy and New Business Development in Consumer Banking who added that Nedbank was known as a leader in green banking, which also recognized the need to address the unemployment crisis in the country.

“The Nedbank Solar Campaign allows youth from all over the country to take the 1st step to a brighter future within the solar industry,” she added.

Nedbank will sponsor solar systems to the value of R250 000 for five schools as well as five burrsaries of R25 000 each in an effort to enable individuals to study further in the solar industry.

There are prizes of R 1 000 cash for top participants in the campaign.

Schools interested in participating in the solar challenge can email solar@moveup.mobi

Youth can submit an energy audit of their school for a chance to win over R 1 million in prizes.

Also read: Young scientists to showcase research at Indonesia science competition