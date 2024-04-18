Burn Media Sites
Design

Video: Huawei Freeclip unboxing

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Huawei introduced the Huawei FreeClip last year, aiming to bring a fresh design to the market.

@memeburnza

Huawei Freeclip unboxing #HuaweiFreeclip @theeboardmember

♬ In Love With You – BLVKSHP

These open earbuds feature a unique C-bridge design and cater to users who appreciate innovation. Here are the key points:

  1. Design and Comfort:
    • The FreeClips have a minimalist spherical shape, making them stylish and lightweight.
    • Their ergonomic design ensures a snug fit, and they weigh just about 5.6 grams.
    • The open-ear design allows your ears to breathe while you enjoy your music.
    • The earbuds are interchangeable, so you can wear either one in either ear.
  2. Durability and Fit:
    • The C-bridge, made of high-performance Ni-Ti shape-memory alloy, fits most ears securely.
    • IP54 sweat- and water-resistance lets you use them outdoors.
  3. Audio Quality:
    • The 10.8 mm dual-magnet high-sensitivity driver unit delivers excellent sound quality, especially in quiet spaces such as a study.
    • A reverse sound waves system minimizes sound leakage, ensuring a private listening experience, which does struggle to overcome aeroplane engine noise.
  4. Crystal-Clear Calls:
    • The delicate microphone system, combined with a deep neural network (DNN) algorithm, enhances call clarity.
  5. Battery Life:
    • The earbuds alone provide up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge.
    • With the fully charged charging case, you get up to 36 hours of battery life.
    • Just 10 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of listening time.
  6. Gesture Controls:
    • Customize earbud gestures for various features, such as activating your voice assistant.
  7. Dual-Device Connections:
    • Seamlessly switch audio between two connected devices (phones, tablets, PCs, or watches).

In summary, the Huawei FreeClips combine aesthetics, comfort, and impressive sound quality, making them a compelling choice for users seeking something different in the earbud market.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

