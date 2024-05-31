Electionresults, a digital election process, a solution or pipe dream?

The national elections are underway with voters asking if there was in fact a better more seamless way elections could be run without people waiting in line for hours due to some technical glitches that should arguably be a thing of the past.

This leads us to the crucial question of whether a more digital approach could be the solution forward.

Is a digital election process possible and will we likely migrate towards that reality in the future?

The answer is a little loaded as with any outcome there are always pros and cons.

The concept of digital elections, or e-voting, has gained traction worldwide as technology continues to evolve. Countries like Estonia have already implemented online voting systems, while others are still exploring the potential benefits and drawbacks.

Pros of digital elections

Faster vote counting: Electronic systems can tally votes almost instantly, significantly reducing the time required to announce results compared to traditional paper ballots​

Convenient remote voting: Voters can cast their ballots from any location, making it easier for those who are abroad, have mobility issues, or face other constraints​

Enhanced accessibility: E-voting systems can be designed to accommodate people with disabilities, providing interfaces that are more user-friendly than traditional methods​

Reduced paper use: Shifting to electronic systems minimizes the need for paper ballots, contributing to environmental conservation.

Potential for increased turnout: The convenience of e-voting may encourage higher voter participation, as the process becomes more accessible and less time-consuming.

Cons of Digital Elections

Hacking: Electronic voting systems are susceptible to cyber-attacks, which can compromise the integrity of the election process.

System failures: Technical glitches or system outages can disrupt voting, leading to delays and potential inaccuracies in vote counting.

Excludes non-tech savvy voters: Individuals who are not comfortable with technology may find it challenging to use e-voting systems, potentially disenfranchising a segment of the population​.

Difficult to audit: Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of electronic votes can be complex, as digital systems lack the transparency of paper ballots, making audits more difficult.

Requires reliable infrastructure: E-voting systems depend on a stable power supply and robust internet infrastructure, which may not be available in all regions​.

Creating a digital election process involves several steps:

System design and development: Developing secure, user-friendly software and hardware for voting.

Infrastructure setup: Ensuring reliable internet connectivity and power supply.

Security measures: Implementing robust cybersecurity protocols to protect against hacking and data breaches.

Voter education: Providing comprehensive training and resources to help voters understand and use the new system.

Pilot testing: Conducting trials to identify and address potential issues before full-scale implementation.

The possibility of digital elections is real, and several countries have successfully implemented various forms of e-voting. However, the challenges, particularly regarding security and accessibility, cannot be overlooked.

While digital elections can streamline the voting process and potentially increase participation, ensuring the integrity and inclusivity of these systems is crucial. As technology advances, continuous improvement and rigorous testing will be essential to address these challenges and make digital elections a viable and reliable option for the future.

