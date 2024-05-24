Huawei Watch Fit 3 gets industry nod

With a sleek design and long battery life this latest contender from Huawei has been causing quite the stir in techville.

We spotted different color pallets on our initial introduction to the Watch Fit 3 in Dubai during their Middle Eastern launch of the series among other offerings.

Why is the watch making ripples in the South African market?

Demands for a wearable differ and this latest entry from Huawei brings forward a device that combines style and innovation with fitness features, all backed by a massive amount of battery life.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is lighter, and slimmer than most competitors and boasts an interesting new design in the shape of a square as opposed to its predecessor rectangle.

Updated health tracking, including smart life integrations, are all displayed comfortably on the latest square-shaped display which brings forward accurate GPS tracking.

This may be the reason for its prominence in the SA market so early on in the year. The WatchFit 3 brings about compelling features on a decent budget and this could arguably be its strongest selling point.

Yes, the wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android, but the price, weight including design appear to spark conversations around a wearable that could challenge flagship watches.

The ins and outs

It’s ultra-thin at 26g and 9.9mm meaning it’s thinner than a Fitbit Versa 4 and Apple Watch SE with a screen that’s later and brighter than a Fitbit Charge 6.

It boasts a super-large 1.82-inch hybrid AMOLED display, with 347PPI and automatic brightness adjustment up to 1,500 nits.

Huawei says the Watch Fit 3 uses an upgraded Huawei TruSeen™ 5.5 health indicator monitoring technology to accurately track and analyze workouts.

With the Activity Ring tracking your daily movement, standing, and sleep progress, it comes with Smart Suggestions as well to help you move more to meet your calorie burn goals and complete your rings.

The watch brings forward calorie management and the Stay Fit app to your wrist which offer calorie counting, calorie deficit monitoring, weight control plans, and calorie alerts to help achieve health goals.

