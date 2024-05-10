Netflix is launching five new games on its mobile App

Get ready to play!

This May, Netflix is adding five exciting new games exclusively available for mobile to its growing library, all included with your existing Netflix subscription (no ads or in-app purchases!).

The lineup features classics like SEGA’s Sonic Mania Plus and Jonathan Blow’s Braid (Anniversary Edition, with a special bonus level just for Netflix members).

Newfangled’s Paper Trail and the action-packed Katana Zero by Akiisoft and Devolver Digital round out the diverse selection.

Netflix Stories expands its interactive fiction offerings with a new title based on the popular show “Virgin River.” So, get ready to dive into these new adventures, all at your fingertips!

Run, jump, and collect gold rings as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in this speedy homage made by and for fans of the beloved franchise. Experience the ultimate celebration of the world’s fastest blue hedgehog in this remixed retro platformer filled with callbacks and Easter eggs from past Sonic games. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike, ’90s nostalgia and epic new boss fights await.

Braid, Anniversary Edition (May 14)

Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive princess. Along the way, you’ll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains 40 new levels (including one exclusive to Netflix members) fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary.

Paper Trail (May 21)

This cozy top-down puzzle adventure, which was named Best Mobile Game at Tokyo Game Show, is set in a foldable paper world where you play as Paige, a budding academic who’s leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies. On this journey, you’ll uncover secrets, explore new areas, meet characters with memorable stories, and solve puzzles by folding the environment and merging the two sides into one.

