Artificial Intelligence

TikTok’s tools for AI transparency

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Over 37 million content creators have used AI-generated content (AIGC) but it often has caused a lot more controversy than good.

AI-created videos do at times lead some users astray due to there being no tag indicating the use of AI-generated content pieces.

This will change all thanks to the latest partnership between TikTok and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) to pioneer automatic labeling of AI-generated content.

This will be setting a new standard in the digital content space as it will now ensure transparency in that content consumers will be informed about the origins of the content, they interact with.

TikTok plans to implement C2PA’s advanced content credentials technology to automatically label AIGC uploaded content on the various platforms.

TikTok is launching new resources to boost media literacy, helping users identify and critically assess AI-generated content and misinformation.

This will mean TikTok will be at the forefront of driving industry-wide adoption of transparency practices.

Why This Matters:

As digital content creation evolves, transparency becomes increasingly important. TikTok’s leadership in adopting and promoting these technologies positions it as a key player in shaping the future of responsible media consumption.

The point is simple, labeling AI content allows users to know exactly the origin of the content they consume. Knowing that content was created by artificial intelligence, and not a human is imperative in today’s age.

It is this transparency that builds trust by avoiding any misrepresentation of the content’s origin.

Identifying AI-generated content allows users to assess its credibility and potentially verify the information independently.

Knowing the content is AI-generated can help hold creators and platforms accountable for the information it presents.

Labelling AI content is crucial for promoting transparency, trust, and responsible use of AI in various fields. It empowers users and helps establish ethical guidelines for the evolving landscape of AI-generated content.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

