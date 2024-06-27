An unemployment emergency, what is the solution?

South Africa commemorates Youth Month, yet a staggering 45.5% of young South Africans find themselves without jobs. This grim reality underscores the pressing need to address the nation’s unemployment crisis.

While a focus on quality, accessible education is crucial, it’s not the sole culprit.

Many young job seekers struggle with a lack of essential skills and experience needed to thrive in today’s workforce. These hurdles can stem from various social and economic challenges.

However, a closer look reveals a more concerning trend: even university graduates face a bleak job market.

A recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey paints a harsh picture – 33.6% of graduates are unable to find employment. This statistic highlights the real obstacle – sluggish economic growth.

South Africa’s economy is stagnant, with a meager 0.1% growth rate. This translates to a saturated job market with limited opportunities for new entrants, regardless of their qualifications.

As more young South Africans seek to improve their employability by pursuing higher education, the number of graduates keeps climbing. Unfortunately, the economy simply isn’t creating enough jobs to keep pace.

In this challenging economic climate, many young South Africans are taking matters into their own hands by turning to entrepreneurship. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) already play a vital role in the nation’s economy, contributing an impressive 40% to the GDP.

By fostering a thriving SME sector, young entrepreneurs could significantly stimulate economic growth, offering a potential solution to the unemployment crisis. But how realistic is this solution?

What kind of support do aspiring entrepreneurs require to succeed?

Companies like iKhokha understand the power of entrepreneurship in driving economic prosperity.

Their mission revolves around empowering entrepreneurs to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and become valuable contributors to their communities.

Through this approach, iKhokha aims to strengthen South Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Recognizing the critical role entrepreneurs play, iKhokha provides a comprehensive ecosystem of tools, resources, and support to help businesses flourish. From offering payment solutions to facilitating working capital, iKhokha equips entrepreneurs with the tools they need to scale their ventures.

Jabu Malungane, the founder of the thriving Jabu Atchar brand, embodies the grit and determination of a typical South African entrepreneur.

Jabu’s story is a testament to the resilience of township entrepreneurs. Faced with disillusionment in the formal job market after graduating from university, Jabu didn’t give up.

Instead, he embraced entrepreneurship, starting his business from scratch. He began by working alone, selling his homemade atchar on the streets of Thembisa. Today, Jabu’s successful business employs 18 people.

But Jabu’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. His story resonates with many young job seekers today who face similar frustrations. However, Jabu chose a different path – a path paved with entrepreneurial spirit.

Beyond creating his own success story, Jabu is passionate about investing in the youth. Each month, he dedicates time to training aspiring “atchar-preneurs,” passing on his knowledge and skills to the next generation.

Jabu’s focus isn’t on competition, but rather on empowering others to fight poverty by equipping them with the tools to launch their own businesses. “I know what it’s like to have nothing,” Jabu reflects. “I know the feeling of an empty stomach. I don’t want to see anyone struggle the way I did.”

Jabu’s story, featured in a compelling documentary by iKhokha, serves as a powerful testament to the transformative power of entrepreneurship.

It showcases how entrepreneurship can unlock a brighter future and empower individuals to build a lasting legacy.

As iKhokha CEO Matt Putman emphasizes, “The current unemployment rate is a stark reminder of the challenges we face. We need more entrepreneurs like Jabu, individuals who believe in a better tomorrow, who are willing to take risks and create opportunities – not just for themselves, but for their communities as well.”

Jabu’s journey is a beacon of hope, demonstrating how entrepreneurship can transform lives and build a stronger, more prosperous South Africa.

