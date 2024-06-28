Stream these shows and movies on Netflix this July

Get ready for a month of laughs, drama, romance, and nostalgia with Netflix’s July lineup.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming soon:

South African content:

Lobola Man (July 12th): Meet Ace Ngubeni, a smooth-talking lobola negotiator who takes on his most challenging case yet. This local film promises a comedic exploration of South African traditions with a twist.

International content:

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3rd): It’s been nearly four decades, but Detective Axel Foley is back! This action-comedy revisits the iconic character as he returns to Beverly Hills to solve crimes and cause his usual brand of chaos.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 (July 18th): The highly anticipated sixth season of Cobra Kai kicks off this month. Daniel and Johnny join forces to rebuild their team, but old rivals and new threats emerge to challenge their path to victory.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (Weekly Releases Starting July 19th): The steamy reality show returns with a new season, a bigger prize fund, and even more twists and turns.

Get ready for naughty antics and sizzling relationships as Lana’s new sidekick stirs up trouble in paradise. Release schedule:

Episodes 1-4: July 19th

Episodes 5-7: July 26th

Episodes 8-10: August 2nd

Classic Films:

Mamma Mia. (July 7th): A young woman on a Greek island invites three of her mother’s ex-boyfriends to her wedding, hoping to discover her true father. This feel-good musical comedy is perfect for a summer night.

Clueless (July 8th): Dive into the world of 90s high school culture with this iconic teen comedy. Cher Horowitz, queen bee extraordinaire, navigates the world of makeovers, matchmaking, and of course, her own confusing love life.

Titanic (July 15th): Relive the epic love story and unforgettable disaster aboard the doomed luxury liner. Experience the timeless romance of Rose and Jack in this classic film.

So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a fantastic month of streaming with Netflix this July.

