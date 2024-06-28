Nedbank and Western Union partner to facilitate global money transfers 

In today’s globalized world, the ability to send money seamlessly across borders plays a critical role in fostering connections beyond geographical limitations. It allows individuals to support loved ones, share experiences, and maintain a sense of closeness, regardless of distance.

Recognizing this growing need, Nedbank has partnered with Western Union to offer a state-of-the-art money transfer solution.

This collaboration empowers users to send and receive funds quickly, affordably, and reliably between over 200 countries and territories.

The service is conveniently accessible through the Nedbank Money App and internet banking platform.

“This partnership with Western Union represents another significant step in Nedbank’s commitment to leveraging the power of digital technologies to enhance the lives of our clients and their families,” says Vanesha Palani, Executive: Financial Management at Nedbank.

“Whether it’s a parent supporting a child studying abroad, a spouse managing family expenses back home, or simply sending funds for a special occasion, this service ensures that people can remain connected despite physical separation.”

Nedbank prioritizes convenience, speed, security, and value for money in its financial solutions. This partnership achieves these objectives by combining Western Union’s extensive global network with Nedbank’s trusted banking services and digital leadership.

Users can send money to loved ones in over 200 countries and territories with various payout options, including cash pickup at agent locations and direct transfers to bank accounts or mobile wallets.

Mohamed Touhami El Ouazzani, Regional Vice President of Africa at Western Union, highlights the importance of this co-branded digital service in enhancing user convenience for international money transfers.

“We are thrilled to launch Western Union’s international money transfer services on the Nedbank Money App and internet banking platform,” he states.

“South Africa boasts the highest number of international migrants on the African continent, and it also has significant diaspora communities abroad. This collaboration merges Western Union’s vast global network with Nedbank’s innovative platform, making financial services accessible to these populations. Ultimately, it fosters stronger connections between individuals, their families, and their communities.”

Palani emphasizes the multifaceted benefits of this collaboration.

“This partnership not only promotes financial inclusion by providing access to financial services for both senders and receivers, but it also showcases the power of digital technologies in connecting people across borders,” she says.

“We recognize that every cross-border transaction represents more than just sending money; it’s a way to share in life’s significant moments. Therefore, this global money transfer service with Western Union is Nedbank’s way of facilitating and strengthening these emotional bonds.”

