Unveiling the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series: The ultimate geek gadgets

A phone is no longer just a phone, and the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series adds impetus to this

statement as it proves to tech enthusiasts and consumers what’s possible when innovation

meets meticulous design.

For those who revel in the latest tech advancements and demand only the best, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series is a must-have.

Here’s an in-depth look at why this series captures the hearts of tech and photography enthusiasts everywhere.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series consists of three models, each designed to cater to different

needs while maintaining a high performance and design standard: the HUAWEI Pura 70, the

HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro, and the flagship the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra.

Revolutionary camera systems across the series

At the heart of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series is a camera system that redefines what’s possible

with mobile photography.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 features a robust camera setup, a 1/1.3-inch sensor, and an industry-leading F1.4 aperture. This ensures excellent light intake and exceptional photo quality in various lighting conditions.

The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature, powered by the HUAWEI XD Motion Engine, captures fast-moving subjects with remarkable clarity, making it ideal for action shots.

Then the HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro builds on this with an even more powerful camera system, including a 1-inch Ultra Lighting Pop-out camera with an F1.6 aperture.

This retractable lens allows the Pura 70 Pro to maintain a sleek design while offering superior light-gathering capabilities and a shallower depth of field for beautiful bokeh effects.

The flagship HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra boasts an Ultra Lighting XMAGE camera, featuring a

massive 1-inch sensor that excels in low-light conditions and provides a wider dynamic range.

The Ultra speed snapshot feature on the Ultra can capture subjects moving at speeds up to

300km/h in stunning detail. The Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera on both the Pro and

Ultra models offer up to 35x magnification and can capture detailed macro shots from just 5cm

away.

Display Technology: A Visual Feast

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series sets a new benchmark for smartphone displays, with the HUAWEI

X-True™ Display delivering ultra-clear resolution and vibrant colours.

The smartphones boast an impressive resolution of 460 ppi, ensuring sharp, detailed images and text.

The displays peak brightness of up to 2500 nits means you can enjoy clear visibility even in bright sunlight – essential for outdoor use. Each model supports a 1-120Hz LTPO Adaptive Refresh Rate, which dynamically adjusts based on user activity to provide a smooth viewing experience while conserving battery life.

This makes the Pura 70 Series perfect for everything from gaming to video streaming.

Durability and Design: Built to Last A standout feature of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series is its exceptional durability, thanks to advanced materials and design innovations.

Both the HUAWEI Pura 70 and HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro are equipped with Super Durable Kunlun Glass, significantly enhancing scratch resistance and durability. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra takes this up a notch and features Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, a nanocrystalline material that boosts scratch resistance by 300% and improves drop resistance. Advanced glass technology ensures the devices can withstand the rigours of daily use, making them ideal for tech enthusiasts who demand a rugged yet stylish smartphone.

Performance That Keeps Up with Your Demands

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series is designed to meet the needs of users who require top-tier

performance from their devices.

The series offers impressive battery capacities, with the Pura HUAWEI 70 featuring a 4900mAh battery, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro a 5050mAh battery, and the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra a 5200mAh battery.

HUAWEI’s SuperCharge technology ensures that you can quickly recharge your device and get back to what you love, with the Pura 70 offering 66W wired and 50W wireless charging and the Pro and Ultra models supporting 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Advanced Audio and Communication Features

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series also excels in audio and communication, as exemplified by the

fact that each model includes intelligent call noise cancellation, advanced voiceprint extraction,

and AI-driven environmental noise reduction to ensure clear, private conversations even in noisy environments.

They also support high-resolution audio, providing a rich, immersive sound experience for music, movies, and gaming. The advanced sound system ensures you enjoy the best possible audio quality, making the Pura 70 Series a true all-rounder.

Whether you’re a developer, a photographer, or a tech enthusiast who wants the best in every

aspect of your device, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series has everything you need. But with a lot more

fashion-forward style.

Available now starting from R19 999.00 with promotional gifts valued over R7 700.00 on the

HUAWEI online store (Ts & Cs apply) and at HUAWEI Authorised Experience Stores, the series

is also available in Operator stores starting from R699 on a 36-month plan.