Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S24 series

The game has changed and Samsung introduces the dawn of a new era, the era of mobile AI.

Samsung says it is at the forefront of this revolution, pioneering the integration of AI features with the Galaxy S24 series with the company’s first AI-powered phone.

Mobile AI

To harness the true potential of generative AI technology for everyday users, Samsung adopted a hybrid approach for the Galaxy S24.

Mobile devices are the hubs of our digital lives, and Samsung recognizes the importance of these personal devices in capturing life’s most significant moments.

Their philosophy? Smartphones should work smarter, not harder, allowing users to experience these moments in a more intuitive and seamless way, according to Won-joon Choi, EVP & Head of R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics

Privacy remains a paramount concern for Samsung. Their hybrid AI approach addresses this by giving users granular control over what information they share and what remains private.

This approach positions Samsung as a leader in the mobile AI race, striking a perfect balance between the benefits of on-device AI – instant responsiveness and enhanced privacy – and the versatility of cloud-based AI, achieved through collaborations with industry leaders.

Expanding possibilities with on-device AI

Consider the “Live Translate” feature, a prime example of on-device AI.

Voice calls remain a core phone function, yet they are inherently personal and private.

Samsung prioritizes empowering users to overcome language barriers while safeguarding the privacy of their communications.

The development of Live Translate involved a global R&D effort. From determining the ideal size of AI language models to real-world scenario testing,

Samsung’s MX business divisions pushed boundaries to establish a fully on-device solution. Samsung’s global R&D network, with hubs in Poland, China, India, and Vietnam, played a pivotal role in language development and expansion for Galaxy AI.

Understanding the cultural nuances and regional variations of language is crucial for effective communication.

Local R&D teams played a vital role in breaking down language barriers and fostering natural communication for users worldwide.

These combined efforts have paved the way for a groundbreaking innovation: Samsung is extending Live Translate beyond its native calling app to support voice calls on select third-party messaging apps.

This allows users to connect with friends and colleagues across languages on their preferred platforms. Since Live Translate leverages on-device AI language models, users can enjoy barrier-free communication without compromising privacy – their data remains securely stored on their devices.

The processing power of next-generation chips, particularly NPUs (Neural Processing Units), is rapidly advancing alongside other technologies. This paves the way for the seamless integration of more mobile AI features into devices, allowing users to embrace the convenience and peace-of-mind that AI offers.

Building a Galaxy AI ecosystem for the future

The introduction of Galaxy AI on the S24 series is just the beginning. Samsung is committed to continuously optimizing the Galaxy AI experience, particularly for their upcoming foldable devices.

The unique form factor of these foldables, combined with the power of AI, promises to unlock a whole new realm of possibilities.

Looking ahead, Samsung is dedicated to expanding the Galaxy AI experience across its entire ecosystem. As the mobile AI era accelerates, Samsung is positioned as a leader, continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of users, both today and tomorrow.

