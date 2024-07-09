Innovation and research to be highlighted at Eskom Expo science fairs

The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists is kicking off its Regional Science Fairs across South Africa, from July 17th to August 23rd, 2024.

This is the prime stage for brilliant young minds to showcase the research and innovation they’ve honed throughout the year.

These regional fairs are more than just competitions. They’re a chance for students to connect with fellow science enthusiasts, teachers, and professionals from various STEMI (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Innovation) fields.

Imagine the insights and inspiration these young scientists will gain from such interactions. Plus, there are incredible prizes up for grabs, including awards for Best Female Scientist, Best Innovation, Best Energy Project, and Best Development Project. Top performers will even have the chance to win bursaries.

This year’s participants are the cream of the crop, having excelled in workshops, research camps, and district expos. Along the way, they received invaluable feedback from a team of experts, sharpening their research skills for the regional showdown.

“We are incredibly proud to play a part in nurturing South Africa’s future scientists and engineers,” says Ms. Mologadi Motshele, Acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, the primary sponsor of the Eskom Expo.

“By encouraging young people to actively participate in STEMI fields, we’re investing in the progress and prosperity of our nation.”

With over 6,300 projects set to be presented nationwide, the competition is fierce.

Regional winners will earn the coveted chance to represent their regions and provinces at the prestigious Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF). Held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park from September 23rd to 27th, the ISF is the pinnacle event, where the brightest young minds from across the globe gather to showcase their groundbreaking work.

Not only will ISF participants present their projects, but they’ll also vie for life-changing rewards like bursaries and the opportunity to take their research international – to science fairs in the USA, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

“We’re thrilled to launch these Regional Science Fairs,” says Eskom Expo Executive Director, Parthy Chetty. “This is a celebration of innovation and discovery for young scientists from all walks of life.

By providing a platform to present their research, we’re not just encouraging scientific exploration, but also fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills – qualities essential for future leaders and the next generation of innovators!”

The regional fairs perfectly coincide with National Science Week (NSW), happening from July 29th to August 11th.

As part of NSW, Eskom Expo will be hosting a variety of exciting STEMI activities across the country, including science shows, workshops, robotics and coding sessions, science exhibitions, and even public lectures and panel discussions.

To find out more about these events, visit www.exposcience.co.za.

So, are you ready to witness the future of science unfold? Don’t miss the Eskom Expo Regional Science Fairs – a summer explosion of innovation and inspiration.

Also read: AI Code Generation: The future or developer replacement?