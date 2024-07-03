Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Reviews

One Piece Season 2 makes its way to South Africa

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

Netflix has officially begun production on the second season of its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the iconic manga series, One Piece.

A new cast video reunites the original Straw Hat crew, featuring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, as they prepare to embark on new adventures from Cape Town, South Africa.

The core cast from season one also makes a welcome return, including Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Several exciting new faces will be joining the crew in season two. These include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry. Additional casting announcements are expected at a later date.

One Piece is a live-action pirate adventure series produced by a collaborative effort between Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner), and Shueisha.

The series is helmed by co-showrunners and executive producers Matt Owens and Joe Tracz.

Additional executive producers include Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the original manga series, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda.

About one piece

Based on the best-selling manga series in Japanese history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows the epic journey of Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer with a dream of becoming the King of the Pirates.

Luffy sets sail from his small village on a perilous quest to find the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

To achieve his goal, he must assemble a loyal crew, navigate treacherous seas, overcome the challenges posed by the Marines, and outsmart cunning rivals along the way.

Also read: Huawei Africa Connect 2024 kicks of with an explosive start

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
South Africa’s battle with financial crimes, what to do
Big Tech 3 Jul 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.