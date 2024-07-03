View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Piece (ワンピース) (@onepiecenetflix)

Netflix has officially begun production on the second season of its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the iconic manga series, One Piece.

A new cast video reunites the original Straw Hat crew, featuring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, as they prepare to embark on new adventures from Cape Town, South Africa.

The core cast from season one also makes a welcome return, including Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Several exciting new faces will be joining the crew in season two. These include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry. Additional casting announcements are expected at a later date.

One Piece is a live-action pirate adventure series produced by a collaborative effort between Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner), and Shueisha.

The series is helmed by co-showrunners and executive producers Matt Owens and Joe Tracz.

Additional executive producers include Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the original manga series, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda.

About one piece

Based on the best-selling manga series in Japanese history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows the epic journey of Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer with a dream of becoming the King of the Pirates.

Luffy sets sail from his small village on a perilous quest to find the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

To achieve his goal, he must assemble a loyal crew, navigate treacherous seas, overcome the challenges posed by the Marines, and outsmart cunning rivals along the way.

