Huawei Africa Connect 2024 kicks of with an explosive start

Huawei held its Huawei Africa Connect 2024 Sub-Saharan Africa conference on Tuesday.

Here are some key highlights:

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was one of the first speakers to take the stage. The premier was quick to highlight how there would be no change in any policies set by the previous administration.

The Premier pointed to digital transformation being key to enhancing service delivery. The world was changing and government embraced digital transformation.

“The world is changing today, the fast will beat the slow – and we don’t want to be the slow. Governments want to embrace digital transformation, and we are ready to embrace it.”

Lauding the Huawei team for their innovative technological solutions to crime fighting, the premier highlighted government’s eagerness to find digital solutions competent to rid the country of crime.

The conference served as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and tech enthusiasts to discuss the future of intelligent tech in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The event focused on accelerating industrial intelligence across various sectors, showcasing Huawei’s commitment to empowering African nations on their digital transformation journeys.

Focus on connectivity

A recurring theme throughout the conference was the need to bridge the digital divide in Africa.

Africa remains below the global average, hindering economic growth and social development. Huawei emphasized its dedication to expanding internet access through infrastructure development and affordable solutions.

AI and Cloud technologies

The conference delved into how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies are transforming various African industries. Experts discussed the potential of AI in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Huawei showcased its cloud computing solutions designed to empower businesses with scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. By leveraging cloud technology, companies can access advanced AI capabilities without heavy upfront investments in infrastructure. This paves the way for faster innovation and improved operational efficiency across various industries.

Partnerships for shared success

Collaboration between various stakeholders was identified as crucial for unlocking Africa’s digital potential. Huawei emphasized its commitment to working with government, businesses, and academic institutions to develop and implement effective digital transformation strategies.

Equipping Africa

A key challenge discussed at the conference was the need to equip the African workforce with the skills required for a digital future. Huawei highlighted its commitment to developing digital talent in Africa through various initiatives.

The first day of the Huawei Africa Connect 2024 conference explored the immense potential of tech in Africa’s development journey.

Building infrastructure that was AI-ready, bridging the digital divide, cloud technologies, and smart storage systems were some of the key points discussed on the first leg of Huawei’s Africa Connect Conference 2024.

