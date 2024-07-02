Huawei Africa Connect 2024: Latest in AI ready data storage

At the Huawei Africa Connect 2024, the President of the Data Storage Product Line at Huawei unveiled next-level data storage innovation.

Dr Peter Zhou unveiled how to build next-generation AI-ready infrastructure that came in the form of faster, more compact data storage.

He explained how networking and data storage played an important role in the next phase in the evolution towards faster and more intelligent AI.

There’s been a consistent growth in the arena of data storage, according to Zhou who elaborated on how data played a major role in any data centre.

Huawei understood how the latest and new generation of data storage needed to be forged. This was to increase the power of AI while remembering the need for more GPUs to be added.

Generative AI in 2024 calls for redefined data storage. This has led to Huawei announcing their last generation of AI storage the A800 model known as the Oceanstor A800.

This means faster loading and the next generation of AI data storage.

Step forward is necessary and it appears Zhou from Huawei knows that one way of being able to predict the future is to actually create it.

Why next-generation storage is necessary?

The amount of data generation globally is exploding. This includes everything from social media posts and emails to scientific research data and sensor information from the Internet of Things. Traditional solutions are struggling to keep pace with this ever-increasing volume of data.

Evolving data types: The types of data being created are constantly evolving. We’re not just dealing with text and numbers anymore, but also massive video files, complex scientific simulations, and real-time data streams. These new data types require storage solutions with different capabilities and performance characteristics.

Demand for faster data processing.

With the rise of big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), there’s a growing need to access and analyze data quickly and efficiently. Traditional storage solutions may not be able to handle the high-speed data processing required by these technologies.

Improved data security.

As data becomes more valuable, ensuring its security and durability becomes paramount. New storage solutions need to offer robust protection against cyberattacks, data loss, and hardware failures. They may also need to comply with stricter data privacy regulations.

Zhou said there would be more innovative introductions from the Huawei camp as they continue to find innovative solutions that are meant to create more seamless work and personal lives going into the future.

