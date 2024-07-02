Superbalist partners with PayJustNow for Pay later option

eCommerce retailer Superbalist has confirmed a new partnership with PayJustNow, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)provider which will likely expand Superbalist’s payment options, to offer customers greater flexibility and convenience when shopping for fashion, homeware, and furniture from top global brands.

“The demand for interest-free BNPL options that align with monthly budgets is rising across South African consumers,” says Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow.

“This partnership caters to this growing need, providing Superbalist shoppers with an alternative payment method that aligns with their financial preferences.”

Payment solutions for the modern shopper

PayJustNow’s innovative platform allows customers to make purchases and split the cost into three equal, interest-free installments.

Additionally, it offers the convenience of shopping at multiple retailers through a single platform. Notably, the app facilitated over 23 million referrals to various retailers in 2023.

“Data shows our platform is attracting not only budget-conscious shoppers, but also a significant portion of high net-worth consumers,” Newborn highlights.

PayJustNow’s customer base includes a substantial segment (40%) falling within the top two categories of Experian’s Financial Affluence Segmentation Tool – Luxury Living and Aspirational Achievers.

These customers utilize the platform to purchase a variety of higher-value items, including appliances, furniture, fashion apparel from both established and boutique brands, and specialized homeware.

Positive response

“The launch has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from our existing customer base, while also attracting a new customer segment,” says Newborn.

“Superbalist, driven by strong customer demand, is a welcome addition to our network of esteemed retailers.”

Grant Paul Roy, Superbalist’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer, echoes this sentiment.

“Since integrating PayJustNow, we’ve observed a rise in checkout completion rates. This solution empowers our customers with greater buying power and flexibility. We’ve also seen a significant increase in customer acquisition, with 20% of first-time buyers utilizing PayJustNow as their preferred payment method. We’re extremely pleased with the success of this partnership.”

Seamless integration for a smooth shopping experience

Superbalist customers can conveniently choose the PayJustNow option at checkout. Existing users can log in, while new users can sign up seamlessly within minutes to complete their purchase after a quick credit check. Alternatively, customers can download the PayJustNow app to explore the growing list of retailers and available deals.

“The demand for BNPL solutions is evolving beyond affordability concerns,” concludes Newborn. “We’re witnessing a trend of both budget-conscious and financially secure consumers utilizing our platform. Our three-month interest-free payment option is rapidly becoming the preferred method for smarter shopping.”

