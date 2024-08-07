Bolt celebrates women’s month with 10,000 free rides to women-owned businesses

In commemoration of Women’s Month and the historic 1956 march to the Union Buildings, Bolt, a leading ride-hailing platform, has launched the #BoltRoadToEqual initiative. This campaign aims to support women-owned businesses across South Africa by providing 10,000 free rides valued at R50 each throughout August.

The initiative underscores Bolt’s commitment to gender equality and empowering women in the mobility sector and beyond. By providing free rides to women-owned establishments, Bolt seeks to enhance their visibility and support their growth.

“We are proud to celebrate Women’s Month by honoring the incredible women who have shaped our history,” said Sandra Buyole, Regional PR Manager at Bolt. “This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women.”

To participate, customers can open the Bolt app, navigate to the Promotions tab, and enter the promo code “Mbokhoto68.” This code grants a free ride worth R50 to women-owned establishments in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

In Johannesburg, customers can utilize the free ride to visit Constitution Hill and Yococo. Cape Town offers options such as Iziko Museum, The Artery, Riverine Rabbit, Theonista, and Sugarbird Gin. In Durban, Amazwi Abesifazane, The Chefs’ Table, and Culinary Table are among the participating establishments.

By partnering with women-owned businesses and providing free rides, Bolt aims to create a positive impact and inspire future generations of women entrepreneurs. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader mission of fostering a more inclusive and equitable mobility sector.

The #BoltRoadToEqual campaign serves as a tangible expression of Bolt’s dedication to gender equality and its belief in the power of women to drive positive change.