e-waste bin rollout showcases skills development

The partnership between Pick n Pay, EWaste Africa, and the E-waste Recycling Authority (ERA) to establish e-waste recycling bins across South Africa marks a significant step towards mitigating the environmental and health risks associated with electronic waste.

By providing convenient and accessible recycling options, this initiative empowers consumers to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Moreover, the event highlighting the “Journey of E-waste” showcased the potential for job creation within the e-waste value chain.

The ERA’s Enterprise Development program, which trains individuals living with disabilities in e-waste dismantling, repair, and refurbishment, offers a tangible example of how this industry can provide opportunities for marginalized groups.

As South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment rates and the challenges faced by people with disabilities, such initiatives are crucial for fostering inclusive economic growth.

By promoting proper e-waste recycling and tapping into the potential of this valuable resource, South Africa can not only protect its environment but also create sustainable jobs and contribute to a more circular economy.

To date, sixty-five people have taken part in the Enterprise Development programme based out of Cape Town Association of the Physically Disabled as facilitated by National Economic Empowerment for the Disabled (NEED), and ERA aims to grow it further.

One of the participating delegates, Faneezwa Kapa, says: “I’m a person living with disability, mobilising with a wheelchair. Before this programme, I was not doing anything; I was staying home. I’m now learning a lot of things that I never knew before.”

According to Statistics South Africa, around 7 per cent of the population of over 60 million people has some form of disability. Coupled with the country’s high unemployment rate, job opportunities can be scarce.

Wayne Jansen, another participating delegate on this training programme said; “I’m 57 years old and I became disabled due to the fact that I had diabetes. A lot of companies don’t want to invest in people like me because of your age and because you are disabled.

Here we’ve learnt that an appliance that is broken doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s broken; it can be fixed. So what we are learning to do here is to dismantle it, fix it again and it can give us more years’ shelf life.”

With e-waste outpacing municipal waste growth in South Africa by threefold, proper recycling is critical to preventing environmental harm and health risks outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO). E-waste often contains hazardous materials such as lead and lithium, which can pose significant risks if not handled properly.

Low recycling rates also mean valuable metals and minerals remain untapped, while landfills approach capacity.

