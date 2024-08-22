Bolt arms female drivers with self-defense and safety training

As part of Women’s Month celebrations, Bolt hosted the first of many self-defense and anti-hijacking training sessions for its female driver-partners in Johannesburg last week.

This initiative reflects Bolt’s commitment to equipping drivers, especially women, with the essential skills to navigate South Africa’s unique safety challenges.

This follows statistics by The National Community Police Board of South Africa (NCPS) on the latest crime statistics, revealing that Gauteng consistently records the highest crime levels in South Africa. These crimes include robberies and hijackings, with a 6.5% year-over-year increase.

The training session provided drivers with critical knowledge and techniques in self-defense and defensive driving, specifically tailored to address the threats they may encounter on the road.

The training also highlighted the importance of being prepared and aware of one’s surroundings.

With South Africa’s crime rates posing significant risks, this initiative is part of Bolt’s broader strategy to enhance the safety and security of those who rely on the platform to earn an income by helping them feel more confident and secure on the road.

Simo Kalajdzic, Senior Operations Manager at Bolt, said, “The safety and security of drivers is our top priority. Hosting this self-defense and anti-hijacking training event for female drivers is one of the many ways we are committed to empowering drivers with the expertise they need to stay safe on the road.

“We believe that by providing such initiatives, we not only enhance the safety of drivers but also foster a supportive and secure environment for everyone using our platform. This event is especially significant as we continue to honor and appreciate the strength and resilience of women during Women’s Month.”

Lulama, a Female Bolt driver-partner based in Johannesburg, said, “This training has increased my confidence. Knowing that I’m prepared for whatever comes my way while driving puts my mind at ease. I’m grateful to Bolt for hosting us at such an impactful event.”

As part of Bolt’s broader safety initiatives, the self-defense and anti-hijacking classes will continue to be a priority for all drivers on the platform, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to stay safe on the road. This initiative is one of Bolt’s many steps to ensure its platform remains safe for drivers and riders alike.

This training supplements an existing suite of driver safety features. It includes an in-app safety toolkit enabling drivers and riders to share their ride details with a friend or loved one, access the Emergency Assist button, and trigger an audio recording of their trip if they ever feel uncomfortable during a ride.

Also read: e-waste bin rollout showcases skills development