Africans at risk, the social media disinformation trap

A recent survey conducted by KnowBe4 across five African countries highlights the alarming reliance on social media as a primary news source and the associated risks of disinformation.

With numerous elections and political campaigns taking place in Africa, the threat of misinformation and disinformation has escalated.

The Africa Centre for Strategic Studies reports a fourfold increase in such campaigns since 2022, often orchestrated by foreign powers.

KnowBe4’s survey, involving 500 respondents, found that 84% of participants rely on social media, particularly Facebook and TikTok, for news. This is concerning given the unreliability of these platforms for accurate information.

Despite a perceived confidence in distinguishing between true and false information, the survey revealed that respondents often overestimate their abilities.

Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa noted how many people mistakenly believed that they could detect deepfakes, yet research indicated otherwise.

Disinformation has become a significant concern, with 80% of respondents worried about its negative impact on social cohesion. Collard cites examples from Kenya and Nigeria where disinformation has fueled tribal conflict and political discord.

The survey underscores the need for enhanced education and awareness regarding misinformation. Only 42% of respondents have received training on the topic, while 32% simply ignore fake news.

Collard emphasizes the need for a multifaceted approach to combat disinformation, including increased user awareness, government action, and stricter social media regulations. By addressing these challenges, we can safeguard the integrity of information and maintain the health of our democracies.

