Huawei empowers women in tech with necessary skills

Global technology provider, Huawei has taken a significant step towards empowering women in the technology sector through its Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Programme.

The initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in the digital landscape and equip women with the skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Speaking at the launch of the program, Vanashree Govender, Senior Media and Communications Manager at Huawei South Africa emphasized the importance of women’s participation in the digital economy.

She highlighted that by acquiring tech skills, women can not only advance their careers but also contribute to gender equity and innovation within their industries.

The 2024 program brought together a cohort of 30 women entrepreneurs and government leaders for an intensive training experience in cloud computing, 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Kemogotsitse Bosielo, Public Relations Manager at Huawei South Africa, noted the program’s three-year partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and the ongoing collaboration with the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

Elizabeth Marabwa, Chief Director of Programmes and Projects at the Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources, encouraged the participants to make the most of the training opportunities.

She emphasized the department’s commitment to empowering women in both the mining and energy sectors and thanked Huawei for creating this transformative initiative.

The two-day training program, in partnership with Henley Business School Africa, focused on equipping women with not only technical skills but also leadership development.

Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean of Henley Business School Africa, highlighted the underrepresentation of women in tech and the importance of empowering them to become agents of change.

Research has consistently shown that training in cloud computing and other tech skills can significantly benefit women entrepreneurs.

These skills enable them to analyze data more effectively, identify market trends, and make data-driven decisions to serve their customers better. Additionally, tech training can foster a mindset of innovation, giving women a competitive edge in their industries.

Participants in the program expressed their enthusiasm and expectations for the training. Masetshaba Rampolokeng, a data analysis and robotics processing expert, joined the program to enhance her skills and position herself more competitively in the market.

Marabwa concluded the event with inspiring words, emphasizing the importance of personal and professional growth. She encouraged the participants to embrace the opportunity to learn and develop their leadership skills.

Huawei’s Women in Tech program is a testament to the company’s commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the technology sector. By providing women with the necessary skills and support, Huawei is helping to create a more inclusive and innovative digital landscape.

