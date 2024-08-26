Paradiso first impression, theatre, sensory delights and elevated dining

There’s definitely something intriguing about a dining venue which is described as the ultimate theater of dining.

There’s intent somewhere in there and our trip to Paradiso inside MonteCasino in Fourways was to map out why there was theater, food, and dining all under one interestingly packaged venue, set to not only entertain but to leave an impression.

The history

Paradiso is described as more than a restaurant. It’s an immersive journey into the divine world of taste and sensory delight, on paper, nestled within the prominent MonteCasino.

The restaurant brings forward a vision to elevate dining beyond the ordinary, dining beyond taste and atmosphere dished not only through speakers but also on every guest’s plate with every order.

Look and feel

There’s definitely some excitement when guests walk in as music and drinks flow amid an enchantingly designed venue, which boasts some interesting textures between furniture, appliances, and overall service.

There’s definitely character about the place, a desire to leave a mark on guests’ heartstrings.

Food

We dined off the Tapas Platter coupled with various options between savory pork belly and chicken bao buns, cheese amazeballs, fried calamari, chicken wings in a soy glaze, fried calamari, all served with a house salad and patatas bravas.

There are various other menu options such as Wagyu beef potstickers, Prawns, beef short rib, and other signature mains such as Steak au poivre, Pork Loin and grilled cabbage, seared and salmon, and corn among an array of other culinary appetite-infusing dishes options.

The point of this piece is to tell you how we experienced the newly opened Paradiso in the heart of MonteCasino.

It’s a new venue and with every new spot, it’s bound to hit all the right notes, such as attentive staff, comfortable dining areas, and selectively different balconies for those who seek a little more intimate setting.

The venue appears well thought out, but as with any new place, only time will tell if the new arsenal of bells and whistles will fall off due to business pressures.

Time will tell, but our first date with Paradiso was noteworthy, music, guests and meticulous attention to detail were some of the attractive traits spotted but can this new gem at MonteCasino maintain its initial flare?

The bathrooms could be doubled as the current number does have us concerned about the peak hour rush as the venue grows in popularity. This is not a complaint as our first encounter did not indicate any sign of women cueing for the lavatory. The restrooms have a theme inside, think forest vibes, but we won’t share much, that will simply spoil the experience.

Guests get to enjoy VIP lounges, a dynamic bar and dining area, a wrap-around balcony from a place that promises to be a beacon of taste.

Overall

It’s an interesting addition to the South African market which does have us curious and a little excited as new arrivals in business translates to everyone raising their socks all in an attempt to have us guests feeling like kings and queens.

It’s definitely a place worth visiting with family, friends, or significant other. It gets a well-deserved first impression yes from us. We will be keeping a close eye on this new arrival, and I’m hoping we cannot find any gaps as time tells truths that kings and queens couldn’t hide.

Location: Paradiso Montecasino, Montecasino Boulevard, Fourways.

Email: montecasino@paradiso-za.co.za

