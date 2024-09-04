The Biggest Technology Advancements to Impact the Gaming Industry

The gaming industry is constantly keeping pace with technological developments. So, when digital technologies started to gain space, games went from square 8-bit to nearly cinematic graphics. Beyond that, games improved in many other ways, with more realistic physics, lights, and even AI-generated conversations with non-playable characters NPCs.

What’s next for the gaming industry? Keep reading and find out.

Loading the Future

The future is already in place for much of the gaming industry, with some of the most important developments already in use. Here’s what the gaming landscape will look like down the road.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR)

VR and AR gear are becoming more popular among gamers and will likely continue to spread. While these kinds of gear used to be very expensive, prices have been dropping considerably since big tech companies started competing in this market. The number of titles developed for VR technology is also on the rise, where players can interact with objects and surroundings in a deeply immersive experience.

Live Casino from Land-Based Venues

Online casinos have also come a long way from the early ’90s platforms. Top-notch gaming developers provide a varied and high-level portfolio of games for this ever-growing market. Still, live dealer games deserve special attention, as they emulate a real-life casino experience with real tables, cards, dice, and, of course, a human dealer. It’s easy to find a crypto casino with live dealer games, but brands went a step forward and now broadcast live games straight from land-based venues, too.

Cloud Gaming

Get ready for the Netflixization of games: cloud gaming is here to stay. This allows you to play titles traditionally available on consoles and PCs straight on your smartTV or mobile device, thanks to a game-streaming platform. So you no longer need expensive gear to play top games like “Assassin’s Creed” or “Age of Empires IV.” If you want to play a top game on a low-spec PC, game-streaming platforms have you covered.

Metaverse

The Metaverse is gaining traction among gamers and will likely attract even larger communities in the future. It can integrate multiple virtual worlds, allowing for more immersive and more realistic interaction between users. It’s also a supportive environment for cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, and other forms of digital economy.

Competitive Gaming

Large-scale eSports tournaments already exist, some of them with juicy prize pools, and the number of professional leagues is on the rise. Competitions are also getting more media coverage, which in turn attracts more investors and sponsors. Thanks to the 5G internet and increasingly better gaming hardware, we’re likely to see more top-tier eSports competitions in the future.

Blockchain

Blockchain technology is already being used in several industries, and gaming isn’t an exception. Blockchain-based games are best for players interested in NFTs and other digital assets. NFTs allow players to use the same items in different games, meaning more cross-game adventures. Additionally, blockchain’s decentralized nature provides more transparency and trustworthiness for gamers.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are some of the hottest technologies today. Unsurprisingly, the gaming industry has already incorporated them into its adventures. Refined AI algorithms can bring NPCs to life, creating much more convincing conversations. ML algorithms are mostly used to customize the gaming experience according to the player’s preferences and behaviors.

Enemies Ahead

Despite the promises of new technologies, there are still challenges to overcome. Cloud gaming hasn’t lived up to its projections of consumer adoption, and it’s a mystery how cloud gaming will play out in the Metaverse. Plus, regardless of the availability of a few top franchises, most games are rather simple single-player adventures. So, the best cross-platform solutions still can’t beat top-spec PCs and consoles for die hard gamers.